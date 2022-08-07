Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson: second child was born with gestation for others, but in the meantime they are no longer a couple

Surrogacy for Khloé Kardashian, American from Los Angeles and queen of reality TV, who welcomes her second child. She is a blue bowa boy whose name is not yet known, conceived with his ex, the basketball champion Tristan Thompson. The newcomer, who was welcomed by both of them with joy despite the recent separation, will go with his first daughter, True, who is four years old. A surprise news after the reality star, Kim’s sister, had definitively closed the story with the famous Canadian-born basketball player who plays in the American NBA with the Chigago Bulls.

A couple broke out? Not really. At least from a parental point of view. The decision to have a second child and to give him birth with the technique of gestation for others they had taken it together. And always together, they have already leaked, they will make it grow.

A choice, that of the surrogate mother, taken by Khloé for health reasons. Her first pregnancy had already been at risk. She had confessed it herself, during an episode of the last season of the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. His words: “They told me there is an around 80 percent chance of having a miscarriage. I almost lost True in early pregnancy. I didn’t know it was a risk even for the following ones “. She had confessed to adoring children and wanting to try again: “I’m trying to bring more love into my life and my family, but it seems like I’m running into more and more obstacles. It’s very hard for me to swallow ”.

Today Khloé is a radiant new mom. And whoever is close to her says: “She is incredibly grateful to the amazing surrogate mother for such a great blessing“. In the world of celebrities it is not an unusual choice: Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick and sister Kim have also resorted to gestation for others. With ex-partner Kanye West she had the third and fourth children in this way.

The arrival of the babies has illuminated the existence of these star sisters who weren’t as lucky in love. Just Kim is dealing with the end of his last relationship with Pete Davidson, a comedian, after only nine months and after the divorce from rapper Kanye West. Khloé broke up with Tristan instead. Now they keep each other company on a Caribbean vacation aboard a yacht.

But what are the reasons for this last separation? Khloé and Tristan’s relationship was controversial and turbulent. Marked by a series of crises resolved but evidently only superficially, since the situation then precipitated. He had to admit his infidelities. First the scandal of 2019: the kisses with Jordyn Woods that she, after many hesitations, had forgiven him. Then another scandal. That she was unwilling to forgive.

In fact, just in the period of reconciliation comes the discovery of another son of Tristan: Angelou Kash, he had with the fitness instructor Maralee Nichols. Paternity was confirmed by the DNA test. The basketball player makes a public fine on social media: “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I am looking forward to raising our son amicably. I sincerely apologize to all those I have hurt or disappointed during this ordeal publicly and privately ”. Message addressed above all to Khloé, who however cut the relationship. Believing that his generosity in forgiving the first infidelity was misplaced.

And now everything falls into place. The champion, who in addition to the baby already had with Khloé, True, and the previous son, had already had a son, Prince Oliver Thompson, from ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig, as a father can be considered satisfied. A little less from the point of view of fidelity.