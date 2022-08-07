Keys of the Rosalía crew: OT, Cirque du Soleil, Eurovision or artists like Rauw, Karol G or Ed Sheeran | Music

the tour of Rosalia has already finished in Spain and has left us a series of concerts where there have been no shortage of celebrities delighted to be able to attend one of the summer events. And it is that everyone wants to see Rosalía live after seeing her succeed with her album. Before leaving to do the Americas, she has left us Dispatchwhich for many is, without a doubt, the song of this summer.

But she has not been alone. On this tour she is accompanied by a huge team that includes nine dancers that form an authentic Tower of Babel. Multiple nationalities in a group that shares a passion for dance.

And we already know that Rosalía has clear ideas and surrounds herself with the best. Of course, the casting to share the stage with her should not have been easy to overcome. The talent shows in the show where Rosalía shines, but her dancers, too.

We wanted to review a bit the trajectory of these nine dancers, some of whom have been seen more than others until now.

Chandler Davids

Chandler Davids grew up in California. She began training in gymnastics at the age of 5. After a year of gymnastics, she began training and competing in various dance styles. She continued her education at California State University, Fullerton with a Bachelor of Dance and a minor in Business Administration. Chandler joined Jacob Jonas The Company in 2020 and has worked with other artists such as sia.

Sam Vazquez

There are also Spaniards in Rosalía’s crew and this is one of them and one of the best known. He is the cousin of Raoul Vazquezand yes, they both coincided on the tour of Triumph operation, but in his case as a dancer. We have been able to see him with artists like Aitana either lola indigobut also with international artists such as Dua Lipa with whom he shared the choreo in the video of Physical.

Jaxon Willard

Jaxon Willard grew up in Utah and started dancing at the age of 11. She competed in the first season of World of Dance as part of a group, but failed to make it past the first round. She fared better solo and in the second season she repeated, achieving great fame with her choreography. From that moment he became an influencer in networks.

He has participated in many dance competitions in the United States and we have also been able to see him in the video clip of Tears In The Club of FKA Twigs Y The Weeknd, as he himself confessed, all a dream. Like being a part of Huntsman of Lil Nas X.

He has also acted as a dancer in series such as high school music or in movies like Full Out 2: You Got This! In addition, he had already worked with Rosalía in the fashion show of Rihanna.

Antonio Spinelli

Two Americans, a Spaniard and now an Italian… and it’s not a joke. Antonio Spinelli is an Italian international dancer who is part of the hip-hop collective Unbox Crew. We were able to see him dance in the last edition of Eurovision. He has also been through gottalent or the MTV EMA Awards. The world of video clips has also knocked on their doors and not only for artists from their country but also international artists such as Ed Sheeran They have counted on him. we saw him in 2STEPS.

Oscar Ramos

We now jump to Puerto Rico to meet Oscar Ramos who began his training at the conservatory of Ballet Concierto de Puerto Rico, becoming part of the company in 2000. Three years later he moved to New York to train under the Alvin School scholarship program. He has been through several modern and contemporary dance companies from around the world..

He has also tried the cinema. She appeared with the Cedar Lake Contemporary Ballet in the Hollywood movie, Hidden destination (2011) with Matt Damon Y Emily Blunt.

He is also very fond of nude art and that is why we can see so many photographs of his anatomy.

Daniel Munoz

We continue with the Latin American part. Daniel Muñoz is a Mexican dancer who has worked with global icons such as Carol G, J Balvin either bad bunny.

In addition, Daniel is a teacher and choreographer in his hometown, Guadalajara, where he teaches, above all, hip hop.

Eddy Soares

Selena Gomez decided to turn to the brazilian Eddy Soares for Selfish Lovehis collaboration with DJ Snake. It was a recommendation from the video’s cinematographer who had already worked with him on Are U Gonnan Tell Her? of Tove Lo.

He is a teacher, singer, actor and model, come on, an all-terrain guy who has worked in musicals that choreographs the same Paul Vittar how do you make the vocal arrangements iza.

“For a black kid from the fringes, this was a far away reality”, he admitted during a campaign he starred in for Motorola. And it is that one of her goals is to be a reference for young people who want to follow in her footsteps and show that you can be black, gay and from the periphery and succeed.

Stanley Glover

From the Philadelphia Ballet X to the Rosalía tour. Stanley Glover is another of the Americans in the group. TV has been one of the media for which he has moved and that has allowed us to see him in the eleventh edition of So You Think You Can Dance or in legendary.

Although his thing is contemporary ballet, we have also been able to see him in the prestigious cast of Cirque du Soleil.

Mykee Moves

Another one who had already worked with Rosalía in the Savage x Fenty Rihanna’s was Mykee Moves. Another dancer from the United States with Filipino origins.

Furthermore, it is a regular Raww Alexanderthe partner of the singer who also dominates this dance thing quite well and well, something must have influenced it.

It is clear that Rosalía is very well surrounded by men… that for women, it must be that it is enough and it is left over.