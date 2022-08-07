Kevin Nash reveals one of WWE’s main problems today

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash commented on his podcast Kliq This, that the current three-hour duration of Monday Night Raw is hurting WWE for being too long.

“I think that one of the problems that the company has at the moment is that Raw lasts three hours. I thought that was the disappearance of (WCW) Nitro, when they went to three hours of the program. That amount of time is too much it’s like asking your fan base every Monday to watch Titanic or Avatar. It’s too fucking long. I would love to see a break from Raw and have it be a mature show that is rated M (not recommended for kids under 15) and airs on Friday nights on FX. I don’t know with whom and where they could get such a deal.”

WWE is experiencing a time of transition and many changes, from the creative departure of Vince McMahon and the arrival of Triple H in charge. What is expected is a strong aggressiveness in changes for the weekly television product and the premium live events.

However, this idea of ​​​​Kevin Nash is not entirely unknown to Triple H, who a few years ago was in favor of reducing the duration of Monday Night Raw to two hours, but only time will tell if it’s possible and existing TV deals allow for this modification.

