Kevin Federline reveals that his children have decided to distance themselves from their mother

It is no secret to anyone that the relationship Britney Spears maintains with her ex-husband and father of her two children, kevin federline, has been tense throughout its history. And it is that both have been confronted due to the children they share, Sean Preston and Jayden James, because even due to the legal guardianship in which Britney was, which was controlled by her father, james spears, the interpreter lost a large percentage of the time that she had the right to spend next to her offspring, something that she previously shared with her ex in equal parts. All this, after Kevin himself filed a restraining order against James, due to a confrontation he had with one of her children, which caused Britney to lose 20 percent of the guardianship of the children of she. However, everything seems to have changed after the interpreter of stronger managed to end the guardianship, because now Kevin Federline seems to have sided with the singer’s father, since he has defended the way in which James handled his ex’s life for the last 13 years, while he was dismayed at the way in which the 40-year-old artist usually expresses herself on her social networks, something that has undoubtedly impacted the lives of Sean Preston and Jaden James, who, as Kevin has revealed, have made the decision to distance themselves from their mother for a while voluntarily.

This was revealed by the former dancer during a recent interview with the Daily Mail, where for the first time she has spoken about the way in which she has had to handle the media crises that have developed before the recent release of Britney and the way in which the singer has decided to express herself through her networks social after having achieved the term of guardianship, well remember that, on more than one occasion, Spears has revolutionized the networks by letting herself be seen posing completely naked. “The boys have decided that they are not going to see her at this time… It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding, “said Kevin, referring to the recent union of the singer with the model Sam Asgharian event that was not attended by any member of her family, but in which she was surrounded by some of her most famous friends such as Madonna, Donatella Versace, Paris Hilton Y Selena Gomez.

Regarding the controversial photographs that Britney has shared on her social networks, which have been interpreted by her fans as a way of yelling at the world for her freedom, the former dancer has admitted that it has been somewhat complicated trying to explain to her children that she What her mother does is nothing more than a way of expressing herself, after having been silenced for so many years and under the control of a single person, assuring that it has been a bit hard for the minors to deal with this situation. “I try to explain to them, ‘Look, maybe that’s just another way she’s trying to express herself.’ But that doesn’t take away from the fact of what it does to them. It’s tough,” she noted.

What he thinks about guardianship and James Spears

A few years after that confrontation between James and one of his grandchildren, which was said to end in physical violence, Kevin seems to have reflected on it and now sees in his ex-father-in-law the man who saved the life of the mother of his two children. and someone who had only good intentions. “I saw this man who really cared about his family and wanted everything to be okay. When Jamie took over, things got straightened out. He saved his life,” he said.

It was in 2019 when Kevin filed the restraining order against James, a request that is about to expire today, so apparently all grudges have been forgotten. “I would welcome Jamie Spears back into the boys’ lives. Especially if that’s what they want. I have no hard feelings towards Jamie Spears. People make mistakes. I feel bad for him. I feel like they have been very harsh on him,” he added.



