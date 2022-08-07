Kendall Jenner’s diet that surprises her fans

Kendall Jenner went from being the rebellious sister of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to becoming the highest paid model in the world. However, this title goes hand in hand with the responsibility of always looking perfect and with one of the best bodies in the world of the fashion industry. To do this, Kendall undergoes an exhaustive training routine and a diet that will provide the necessary nutrients to be healthy, but consuming as few sugars, carbohydrates and saturated fats as possible.

The former Victoria’s Secret angel rigorously follows an eating plan that has become her best ally to maintain that heart-stopping figure. His diet is totally affordable and all foods can be obtained in any supermarket. However, it is recommended that before following any food plan you visit a nutritionist, since all people have different needs and the misuse of any diet can be detrimental to health.





After completing her exercise routine and activating her metabolism, Kendall Jenner proceeds to eat the first meals of the day. In this case, Kendall eats avocado toast almost every morning, since, in addition to being a nutritious and delicious breakfast, it has a host of health benefits. The healthy fats in avocado help lower blood sugar, regulate cholesterol, increase potassium levels, promote protein production, and have anti-aging properties. Kendall often pairs this toast with a boiled egg or oatmeal.

For lunch, Kendall opts for a serving of grilled or roasted chicken breast with brown rice. Another of your allowed foods in your diet is a portion of cooked vegetables (in summer you can change it for a salad, but with light dressing) and a portion of vegetable protein such as chicken or turkey. In case she gets a little hungry in the middle of the afternoon, the model eats vegetable sticks (cucumber, carrot, celery) with hummus.

At dinner, Kendall often indulges in one of her favorite dishes: sushi. In addition to being exquisite and very versatile due to its many possible combinations, sushi is one of the lightest and most low-calorie foods that can be consumed in a plan to lose or maintain body weight. In case she doesn’t feel like sushi that day, the model opts for a vegan version of spaghetti bolognese.

Kendall Jenner shares her ‘Cheat Day’ with her sister Khloé

Like many celebrities, Kendall Jenner also has a “cheat day” where she allows herself to eat her favorite dishes: hamburgers, pizzas and ice cream. For this, turn to her sister Khloé Kardashian to enjoy this day together.

Another of the secrets in Kendall Jenner’s diet is the recurring consumption of Kusmi brand detox tea. The model has confessed that she drinks several cups of this tea during the day, since it helps her stay deflated by eliminating toxins that her body does not need.