Kendall Jenner hits a guest dress less controversial than the last

The founder of 818 Tequila She completed the ensemble with a mini black Hermès bag to add a minimalist touch of luxury to her guest look.

Kendall Jenner in an elegant Dries Van Noten dress. Instagram / @KendallJenner

Kendall Jenner plus one

While the series of Instagram stories he shared Kendall Jenner served to share with her audience, of 249 million followers, her obsession with her guest dress, the model also took the opportunity to dispel rumors of a possible breakup with her boyfriend, the basketball player Devin Bookerafter two years of relationship, which began to sound last June.

In one of the stories Kendall shared another selfie in which the protagonist is her dress again, however, her partner is seen who takes her by the waist. Everything seems to indicate that it is Devin and everything seems to indicate that if they finished, they have returned or, on the contrary, they never separated.

Kendall Jenner poses with her partner at the wedding.

Kendall Jenner’s style as a guest

It’s not the first time Jenner is news for her bridal attire. Last year, the model controversially wore a cheeky cut-out dress by Mônot to her friend Lauren Perez’s wedding after-party in Miami.