Keanu Reeves will star in a series produced by Scorsese and DiCaprio for Hulu – Diario El Ciudadano y la Región

Canadian actor Keanu Reeves will star in the epic series Devil in the White Citya project produced by Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio that was in various stages of development for more than a decade and it was finally confirmed that the North American platform Hulu will carry its streaming service.

In what will represent Reeves’s most extensive work for the small screen, the actor of the successful franchises of Matrix Y John Wick will play Daniel H. Burnham, a demanding and visionary architect in 1893 Chicago.

The series will be an adaptation of the best-selling historical novel of the same name by American journalist and author Erik Larson, which recounts the events of the 1893 World’s Fair held in Chicago to celebrate the 400th anniversary of the arrival of Christopher Columbus in America.

The events of the event are told from the perspective of Burnham and his colleague Frederick Law Olmsted; In addition, the historical recreation narrates the crimes of HH Holmes, considered the first modern serial killer.

The drama, which was developed as a feature film and a series since DiCaprio bought the rights to the book in 2010, finally got the green light from Hulu, owned by Disney, to bring it to its screens, it was announced as part of the news that the platform , as reported to the press at an event of the United States Television Critics Association.

The showrunner of the shipment will be Sam Shaw, creator of the series Castle Rock Y Manhattanwho will also executive produce alongside DiCaprio and Scorsese, who was set to direct the project in its previous feature format and had the star of titanica in the lead.

After months of negotiations, Reeves embarked on the new project with the leading role and will also be an executive producer, while Todd Field, nominated for three Oscars for secret games (2006) and In the room (2001).

