Keanu Reeves will star in a series by Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio — Radio Concierto Chile

Keanu Reeves will be the main protagonist of the new series Devil in the White Citya project that will be under the executive production of Leonardo Dicaprio Y Martin Scorsese; and that, in addition, will feature the participation of screenwriter Sam Shaw (Castle Rock).

The plot is inspired by the homonymous book of Erik Larsonwhich covers the story of two famous people: the renowned American architect, Daniel Hudson Burnham and America’s first modern serial killer, Henry Howard Holmes.

The character has not been confirmed yet. Keanu Reeves will interpret, although some media point to Hudson Burnham. He still continues to search for other actors, even Leonardo Dicaprio is mentioned to join the cast of his own series.

Filming is expected to start next year and it will be ready for release in 2024.

Devil in the White City can be enjoyed on the small screen with a production that will be available on the Hulu platform, although in Latin America it would be published on Star+.

Keanu Reeves wants to be Batman

After embodying Neo in the saga Matrix or bring to life the ruthless killer of the frantic franchise John WickKeanu Reeves also gives voice to Batman in the DC animated film Super Pet League. And it is that, after this first contact with the dark knight, the actor has recognized that he would like to play the character in a real image film.

Stars like Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney or Ben Affleck have been the face of Batman in his jump from cartoons to the big screen, being the one starring Robert Pattinson in batmanthe latest and most recent of its film adaptations.

However, Reeves could have played the caped crusader in Joel Schumacher’s film, batmanforever in 1995.

A role that both he and Ethan Hawke they preferred, at that time, to decline, thus ending up in the hands of Val Kilmer at a time when Warner Bros. was looking for a new actor to play BruceWayne.

A decision that still weighs on him and, as he has made it known in a recent interview with Extra for his YouTube channel in which he assures, it would be “a dream to embody Batman“Although, don’t think it will happen too soon.

“It’s always been a dream, but [Robert] pattinson is Batman right now and he makes it amazing, so maybe in the future. Maybe when they need an older Batman,” Reeves dropped, showing himself open to embodying Gotham’s protector in the cinema and willing to recover the possibility that was offered to him at the time.





