Keanu Reeves fulfilled the dream of a little fan and is applauded for his big heart – FayerWayer

Keanu Reeves He has had one of the most successful careers in Hollywood, starring in blockbuster movies. And rubbing shoulders with the biggest actors and directors in the industry. However, beyond the fame or the luxuries that he may have, the actor is recognized for his big heart.

Although his personal life has been full of obstacles and bitter pills, he has never lost his humanity, showing why the world needs more love, empathy and humility.

Keanu Reeves

Over the years Reeves has grabbed headlines for his acts of kindness like when he gave up his seat to someone on the subway or when he donated his salary from “The Matrix” to charity. The actor has had no problem giving trips to his production team or helping staff working on location pay off debts.

Of course, he has also surprised his fans like few celebrities.

The star of the John Wick franchise is back in the news after having an adorable interaction with a fan at the airport.

According to the Twitter of Andrew Kimmelwho witnessed what happened, Keanu allowed himself to be interviewed by the little admirer and then asked his own round of quick questions back.

Keanu Reeves was on my flight from London to NYC today. A young boy asked for an autograph at baggage & then began to fire off a series of rapid-fire questions. Keanu happily responded to every single one… pic.twitter.com/T7m7PciL5C — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 4, 2022

“Keanu Reeves was on my flight from London to New York today. One kid asked for an autograph in luggage and then began firing off a series of rapid-fire questions. Keanu happily responded to each and every one,” the post reads.

The message continued with the transcript of the interview: “Child: Why were you in London? KR: Filming a documentary. Child: I saw online that you were at the Grand Prix. KR: Yes, the Grand Prix (with a French accent, without correcting it). F1! Racing cars! Child: Do you drive? KR: Not F1, but I like to ride a motorcycle”

The questions continued: “Child: Do you live in New York? KR: I live in Los Angeles. Child: How long are you going to be in New York? KR: Four days! No… five. Five days! Child: Why are you in New York? KR: I’m going to see a Broadway show!”

Keanu Reeves

Without a doubt, Reeves gave a great lesson in humility because despite having been on a tiring flight, he did not hesitate to make conversation with the boy. A keepsake you are sure to treasure for the rest of your life!

Although it sounds too corny or cliché, Reeves practices a philosophy that implies getting rid of the material to focus on enjoying the little things in life.

“Money means nothing to me. I have made a lot of money, but I want to enjoy life and not stress myself by growing a bank account,” she once said.

This way of seeing life is what has led him to connect with fans and co-workers in a very special way.

Keanu Reeves

Reeves has been living his best moment next to his girlfriend Alexandra

Although the actor does not usually reveal many details of his private life, it is known that he has a relationship with the artist Alexandra Grant. They met in 2009 but have been together since 2019.

Grant is not a public figure like Reeves, but she has an impeccable career as an artist and philanthropist.. She has a project called grantLove that produces and sells original artwork and editions to benefit artist and non-profit projects. There is no doubt why they are the perfect couple, after all both are connected through art, culture, philosophy and love of neighbor.