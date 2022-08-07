Justin Bieber X Vespa: the special model signed by the Canadian star

The famous Canadian singer has collaborated with Piaggio to create a special version of the Vespa colored entirely in white

It took five months to give substance to the collaboration started last December… but it was worth it! As happened with other international stars, this year the brand Piaggio has made deals with another very famous singer, namely that Justin Bieber who today is the idol of teenagers and all those who love the commercial pop music. The result? A very special model of Vespa Sprint colored entirely in white, from the saddle to the grips to the spokes of the rims (12 ”) for one absolutely clean and essential style.

Tone on tone are the logo of the Italian brand and the flames drawn on the body of the scootera real signature that the Canadian singer defined in the name of the collaboration called “Justin Bieber X Vespa“. Available in 50, 125 and 150 cc displacements, this Vespa Sprint is characterized by Full LED headlightsfrom the dashboard TFT display and a dedicated accessory line with bag, gloves and helmet, which represent “the creative drive, the dynamism and the vitality of the tricolor house“.

“The first time I rode a Vespa was somewhere in Europe, probably London or Paris – this is the comment of Justin Bieber when expressing his feelings on his Vespa Sprint model – I remember seeing a Vespa and thinking: I want to drive one! A unique experience. The wind blowing through my hair, the incredible feeling of freedom… it was fun. I love Vespa and collaborating with such an iconic brand is really cool. Having the ability to express myself, be it through art, music, images or aesthetics, by creating something out of nothing, is a part of me. Because the goal, in creation and design, is always to give your personal touch to things“.