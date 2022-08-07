Julia Roberts, more in love than ever with her husband, dedicated a romantic post to him for their anniversary – Revista Para Ti

The actress dedicated a tender message to her husband on their 20th anniversary.

Julia Roberts She surprises from time to time in her networks, posting images of her husband and her children.

On this occasion, the interpreter of “Pretty Woman” dedicated a post to her husband Danny Moderwith whom he has just celebrated 20 years of marriage.

The actress and the filmmaker met in 2001, during the filming of the film in which she starred with Brad PittThe Mexican, in which Danny he was the first assistant and director of photography.

Although at that time she was in a relationship with Benjamin Bratt and he was married to a makeup artist, love at first sight was stronger.

Soon after both ended their stories and began a relationship. Soon after, they decided to go one step further and were married on July 4, 2002 at a ranch in Taos, New Mexico.

“When I met Danny… I found myself. When I think about what my life consists of and what gives it meaning, or I wonder what it is that shines inside me, it’s always him,” the actress said about her husband a while ago.

Julia shared a photo of a passionate kiss between the two: “I can’t stop smiling…I can’t stop kissing you.”

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder celebrated 20 years of marriage. Photo: IG capture

The marriage has 3 teenage children: Hazel, Henry and Phinnaeus.