Julia Roberts has this beautiful Victorian house and opens a movie with George Clooney!

Julia Roberts returns to stardom. After four years, the actress beautiful woman changes to Richard Gere and repeats for the fourth time with George Clooney in the film journey to paradise, a romantic comedy, which opens on September 16, and will allow us to enjoy this excellent cinematographic tandem.

like the call America’s girlfriend always attracts attention, surely you want to see what his house is like. Well, we discover the fabulous Victorian mansion that Julia Roberts has in the Californian city of San Francisco.

The neighborhood that Julia Roberts has chosen is very quiet, full of centuries-old houses, in Tudor style, like her property, which dates back to 1907 and is distributed over five floors. The views offered by this house are part of its charm, since you can see the San Francisco Bay and the famous Golden Gate Bridge.

The kitchen is decorated in a refreshing green color and is clad in wood, floors and walls, which is covered with furniture in olive and white tones. The central island houses the sink and a breakfast bar, although as it is a large space there is also a dining room, with a built-in bench.

The dining room of the house is connected to the kitchen and is a very bright space, painted white, including the exposed ceiling beams. The decoration is concise, thus highlighting the marbled fireplace and a nice reading corner, reminiscent of the designs of the cinematographic chair Emmanuelle.

Julia Roberts’ house has different rooms, with fireplaces and panoramic views of the city.

The hall gives access to the four upper floors through an impotent staircase.

The main bedroom is very bright. It is a warm space, completely covered in wood, with a terrace and a private bathroom.

Julia Roberts’ home features a garage, wine cellar, and a planted patio with outdoor dining.

Roberts and Clooney together again

As we have anticipated, the Hollywood stars premiere the film next September journey to paradisefrom Universal Pictures, which shot in different corners of Bali and Australia.

Oscar winners George Clooney and Julia Roberts meet again on the big screen to embody a divorced couple who get back together to prevent their daughter, madly in love with her partner, from making the same mistake they did.

The fantastic Wyndhaven estate, located on Tamborine Mountain, has been one of the locations of journey to paradise.

It is a huge property, in the Australian state of Queensland, which is home to a fabulous rainforest. It is such a spectacular place that it has been used as a movie set for more than 25 years.

Seeing these images we can understand that it was one of the sets from the latest movie by Julia Roberts and George Clooney, a film couple that works perfectly: Ocean’s eleven, Ocean’s twelve, Confessions of a dangerous mind Y the money master.