Jorge Sánchez sends a surprising message after his departure from America

Jorge Sanchez left this Saturday for Europe to close his pass to the Ajax of the Netherlands, where he will coincide with Edson Álvarez, youth squad of the America. Before embarking on the trip, the Mexican defender spoke about his cycle in the Eagles.

“Many thanks for all the support, I know there were very difficult moments, but that’s part of football, I’m calm because I also I gave them a title and thank God I had unforgettable momentsgood, bad, but that’s the important thing about a player, that above all things you have to overcome, that’s where you realize the player you are, but I remain very calm and eternally grateful to America“, commented the 24-year-old winger at the international airport in Mexico City.

Regarding the big step he is taking in his career, Sánchez knows that the opportunity that came to him is uniqueso it will try to respond to trust with a good performance in the Old Continent.

“It’s a dream come true, the truth is that it’s what every player wants, I’m going to work, to keep putting him in, first of all God, let’s hope everything goes well… Going to Ajax is a unique and golden opportunity that doesn’t always happen , it’s a team that had been following me and the truth is that I feel very honored, I have to go to give myself to the maximum, get to the top of the World Cup and earn a place“said the player.

Grateful to have Edson as a partner

An advantage that Jorge Sánchez will have will be meet again with Edson Álvarezwho is already waiting for the winger with open arms and ready to wrap him up and integrate him with his new teammates.

“He is already waiting for me with his arms wide open (Edson), let’s hope we can make history together and continue having a good time, because in America we had many moments of joy and let’s hope in God that this is how we continue to go“he counted.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Águilas Monumental allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!