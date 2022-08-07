Johnny Depp’s lawyers put Amber Heard’s payment on hold

The johnny depp lawyersCamille Vasquez –who recently became a partner at the firm Brown Rudnick- and Benjamin Chew, questioned whether Amber Heard covered the amount set by the jury in Fairfax, Virginia, after the verdict was announced in a defamation suit against the actor from Pirates of the Caribbean for an article published in 2018.

“It was never about money for Mr. Depp. It was about restoring his reputation, and it has. It was unanimous: there were seven people who decided that he was defamed, ”said Chew for the program. Todaywho in turn considered that the trial was fair for both sides.

The court ruled that the actress Aquaman you must pay your ex $15 million ($10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages). However, the amount Depp will receive is less due to a reduction of punitive damages to $350,000, which is the limit in the state of Virginia. Taking into account that Heard will also receive a compensation of 2 million dollars, the amount is 8.3 million dollars with a deadline June 24.

A few days ago the Heard’s attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, expressed that the actress has enough reasons to appeal, so it is likely that she will seek this option. “no, absolutely not”, was what she responded when questioned about the economic solvency of the person who personifies Mera for compensation.

Depp’s reaction to the verdict

According to the defense, Depp’s reaction to learning of the jury’s decision was that he had his life back. “He was over the moon, it was as if the weight of the world had been lifted from his shoulders”.

They also talked about the evidence that favored their client where Vasquez pointed out as a key that Depp could tell the truth about his relationship with Heard. “It was six years of preparation and I think was able to connect with the jury and the general public“, plot.

After Bredehoft insinuated that the jurors were left influencing social networks, they denied it. “I don’t think there is any reason to believe that the jurors violated their oath.”