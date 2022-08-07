Johnny Depp would be related to another sex scandal – Entertainment – ​​Culture

The actress Ellen Barkin accused Hollywood star Johnny Depp of possible drug abuse in a statement “unheard,” as reported by ‘People’ magazine. Barkin said that “there was always an air of violence around” Johnny Depp.

Barkin’s remarks appear in a video that was not shown in court during the libel trial of Johnny Depp v. amber heard.

Thousands of pages of pre-trial court documents were unsealed last week, including transcripts of Barkin’s full deposition that included further allegations, ‘People’ notes, crediting ‘Entertainment Tonight’ and the ‘Daily Mail’. .

“When they went from being friends to being romantics, Barkin alleged Depp gave her drugs and asked if she ‘wanted to fuck’according to court documents seen by both media,” notes ‘People’.

Regarding the notorious trial, this week it was also revealed that actress Amber Heard refused to take half of what Johnny Depp received for shooting the fifth ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ movie despite the insistence of their lawyers during their divorce, according to new documents related to the defamation trial of both celebrities.

Two months after the verdict of this media trial, the Fairfax court (Virginia, USA) declassified more than 6,000 pages about the procedure which, among other details, reveal that numerous pieces of evidence submitted by the Depp and Heard teams were rejected.

For example, the court did not admit documents pertaining to their divorce proceedings in 2017 and which contain several messages where Heard’s lawyers asked him to reconsider his decision to reject “tens of millions of dollars”.

Depp had shot ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 5’ during the last months of their marriage and, having no separation of assets, their income was considered common property.

Although it is unknown how much he received, the magazine ‘Variety’ He recalled that for the previous installment of the saga, the actor entered more than 33 million dollars, so the amount for the fifth film would be even higher.

Faced with Heard’s refusal to fight for that sum of money, her lawyers responded in an email that she was “incredibly true to her word” and it was clear she “wasn’t after the money.”

But finally the Judge Penney Azcarate refused to include any documents about the divorce in the defamation trial.

Among other evidence that Heard’s team tried to use, there are also some Depp medical records with prescriptions for drugs to treat erectile dysfunction, something that his lawyers linked to an alleged feeling of frustration that led the actor to be violent in his sexual relations. .

“Although Mr Depp would prefer not to disclose his erectile dysfunction status, such status is absolutely relevant to sexual violence, including Mr.

Depp and the use of a bottle to rape Amber Heard”, argued the defense on an alleged crime that the actor repeatedly denied.

For their part, Depp’s lawyers also tried to get several nude photos of Heard and others taken during a time when she was a lap dancer included in the trial.

However, the judge agreed with the actress’s lawyers, who argued that such images only contributed to portraying Heard as a “sex symbol” and not as an “activist against domestic abuse”.

The sentence of that media process, issued unanimously by the jury on June 1, maintains that three sentences written by Heard in an opinion article published in 2018 by The Washington Post newspaper defamed

Depp, although the actor also defamed his ex-wife on one occasion through his then-lawyer. She must pay 10 million dollars and he 2, but for the moment both have presented resources.

With information from EFE