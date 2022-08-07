Johnny Depp: The actor will star in period film on Netflix

Johnny Depp returns to the leading roles after winning the trial against his ex wife Amber heardand now he will do it starring the period film “La Favorite”.

Depp will play “King Louis XV” alongside Maïwenn Le Bescowho will direct the film and play the main character, “Jeanne du Barry”, the mistress of “King Louis”.

Le Besco has had success before, directing critically acclaimed films such as “polise” Y “Mon Roy”.

The feature film will be filmed during these months of July and August and will be the first project of Depp spoken in French and whose premiere is expected in 2023.

It is said that the film will have a budget of 20 million dollars.

“La Favorite” marks Depp’s return after he was blacklisted by much of Hollywood following Heard’s domestic violence allegations.

In 2020, a British court ruled that 12 of the 14 incidents of violence claimed by Heard were “substantially true,” and Depp was subsequently forced to resign from the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise at the request of Warner Bros.

Depp is reportedly in talks to star in another Hollywood movie. “Pirates of the Caribbean” and reprise his role as the “Captain Jack Sparrow” after one offer of 301 million Disney.

Depp reportedly joked that he wouldn’t return to the “Pirates” franchise even if he was offered $300 million, prompting Disney to offer him $1 million more than that.

Netflix recently agreed with the French film industry to invest around 40 million in French films in a bid to regain interest in its productions.

The streaming giant admitted that it expects to lose millions of subscribers this year, and the value of its shares has fallen more than 70% since the beginning of the year.

about the trial

Lawyers for actress Amber Heard have asked the US justice system to annul the sentence imposed on her in the defamation trial of her ex-husband Johnny Depp and to order a new trial, local media report.

According to the appeal filed by the actress’s legal team before the Fairfax court in Virginia on July 1, the actress’s lawyers affirm that the damages awarded to Depp for the publication of an article in which Heard said, without quote your ex-husband, having been subjected to sexual violence they were excessive and were not supported by the evidence at trial.

In the end, the two Hollywood stars were found liable for defamation against each other in the trial held last month, but The jury awarded $10.3 million in damages to Depp and only 2 million to Heard.

