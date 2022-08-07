Johnny Depp sells out his first collection of paintings in hours

Johnny Depp is on a roll It seems that good luck is smiling on her and her popularity has skyrocketed again two months after winning the lawsuit against her ex-wife, Amber Heard. the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean It seems that the page has turned after the result of the litigation and he is once again focused on his artistic facet.

Because the actor is not only one of the faces of the seventh art. Johnny seems to have had an ‘explosion’ of creativity and as such has explored two new aspects: music and painting.. From the first he will release a debut album in a few weeks and from the second he has achieved a new historical milestone: selling his first collection of pop art paintings, which he has sold out in a matter of hours.

The interpreter, who has 27 million followers on his Instagram account, announced on this social network last Thursday that his first works were already on sale. 780 limited edition lithographs signed by him, which has sold in a matter of hours through the British art gallery Castle Fine Art.

Johnny Depp achieves a million dollar sale

The collection is titled ‘Friends and Heroes’, for which he has been inspired not only by his relatives, but also by some music stars such as Bob Dylan, a personal friend of the actor; Keith Richards, who inspired him to create the character of Jack Sparrow. And he has also painted such famous performers as Elizabeth Taylor or Al Pacino, another of his professional friends, with whom he starred in Donnie Brasco.

The pieces, whose prices have ranged between 4,700 euros and 17,850 euros, have made Depp pocket three and a half million euros and, as can be seen on the gallery’s official website, it is “officially sold out”. In fact, those responsible for it have explained that this has been “the fastest sale to date, since the collection was sold in just a few hours.”

The passion for the art of the actor and his pictorial style

Johnny Depp’s love for art comes from his earliest childhood. Long before discovering his vocation as an actor, he was already making sketches and always had his notebook at hand. “I have always used art to express my feelings and reflect on the people who matter most to me, such as my family, friends and the people I admire,” the artist declared on the art gallery’s website, in which describes his art as a mix between “pop and street”.

Experts have cataloged his style as neo-expressionistby which artists seek to express their emotional experience by focusing on their interior using different materials, bright and contrasting colors and with great subjectivity.

The collection is made through photographic references. With the freehand touch of Johnny Depp, the images of these iconic figures could be included in the so-called Pop Art «with feeling»as stated by the gallery that has carried out the sale of the pieces.

New album and concert tour

In mid-July, Depp published his album 18 with popular guitarist Jeff Beck, with whom he has also been on tour until a week ago. This album includes versions of rock classics by John Lennon and Marvin Gaye, among others. But there are also several songs composed by the versatile protagonist of Edward Scissorhands.

Johnny Depp has also been on tour with guitarist Jeff Beck | gtres

Some say that, in one of his compositions, specifically in Sad motherfuckin’ paradeJohnny Depp references Amber Heard, with phrases like “you’re sitting there like a dog in pain for seven years” or “If I had a penny, it wouldn’t reach your hand.”

England or Italy have been two of the countries in which both artists have performed. Music has been one of Johnny Depp’s refuges during the trial against his ex-wife. Six week trial in Virginia courtwhose jury agreed with the interpreter, destroying the arguments of the actress of Aquamanwho during several of his appearances, put on the table the alleged abuses he experienced during his marriage.