Johnny Depp releases album with Jeff Beck, titled ’18′ – El Financiero

In recent months, Johnny Depp had been working with the musician jeff beckeven while the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean He was contesting a defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard – which he won. She went on tour with the musician and now announced that His album is already on sale this Friday, July 15.

Johnny Depp releases album with Jeff Beck

18 is the name of this album, basically composed of covers of songs like ‘Isolation’, by John Lennon, ‘What’s Going On’, by Marvin Gaye, and ‘Venus in Furs’, by the Velvet Underground, to name a few, to which they impregnate their own ‘touch’; also includes two of Depp’s own songs.

In fact, these melodies are said to reference Amber Heard, according to The Sunday Times.

According to leaks, the tracks -including one called ‘Sad Motherf—in’ Parade’- contain indirect with phrases like: “you are sitting there like a dog with itchy seven years” or “if I had a penny, it would not reach your hand”.

However, the actor has not declared that any of his songs refer to his ex-partner or the so-called “trial of the year”, which resulted in the most mediatic in history.

Other of his songs is ‘This is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr’, in which the actor from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory pays homage to the inventor and Hollywood movie star. In all, the 18th album counts with a total of 13 songsof which two are originals of Johnny Depp and is now available on digital platforms.

The planning of ’18′

“When Johnny and I started playing together, we really ignited our youthful spirit and our creativity. We were joking about how we felt at 18 again, so that became the album title as well,” Beck recently told NME.

Months before, Beck himself was the one who confessed that he was working hand in hand with Johnny Depp to make an album, which would be released while they were on tour in Europe.

“I am going to take this opportunity and tell you that I met this guy five years ago and we have never stopped laughing since then. In fact we made an album. I don’t know how it happened. It will be out in JulyBeck said via Variety.