Johnny Depp dresses up as a pirate again and surprises everyone

2022 will be a very difficult year to forget for Johnny Deppwho won the millionaire lawsuit against Amber Heard, cleaned up his image in society, returned to the routine that comes with the professional field of acting and now he’s back to being a pirate. What Jack Sparrow? No, appearing in a commercial for a video game called Sea of ​​Dawn.

A handful of weeks ago he toured England commanding a musical concert. But for these hours he continues to show his versatility to adapt to different areas: he returned to acting but not in a series or movie, but in this propaganda that generated a lot of surprise.

In the aforementioned video game, Depp plays an Irish pirate, named Phillip, who is apparently already retired and has many stories to tell the people who come to his bar. Through the picturesque comedy, the character narrates his anecdotes, while some images of the game in question are seen.

What is Sea of ​​Down?

It is a video game FTP (free-to-play) of pirates that was developed by the Chinese company changyou. According to the portal LevelUpsince its launch in 2007, this game maintained a base of 300 million users.







In the trailer, Phillip can be seen in his home, while he receives a visit from a collector who finally listens to the protagonist’s stories, with a humorous tone similar to that of Johnny himself.

The actor spoke on this subject, mentioning behind the scenes: “If there is an opportunity for humor, I will take advantage of it. I want to see a character who has the appropriate nerve to do things that I would never do.”

In it, players will be able to perform various actions such as exploring seas, coasts, finding new cultures, fighting with rivals, etc. That is to say, the behavior of a seasoned pirate can be fulfilled.