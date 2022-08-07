Johnny Depp and Camille Vásquez maintained a strict attorney-client relationship, according to a report

Dduring the trial of Johnny DeppCamille Vasquez became the sensation of the saga of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp. Her beauty and intellect made the perfect combination to steal the spotlight from a toxic partner.

However, rumors arose about a possible romance between vasquez Y Johnny Depp.

Camille Vasquez I am part of the legal team of Johnny Deppwas part of the winning side of the trial against Amber Heard.

Depp and Vsquez had an attorney-client relationship

According to a friend of Johnny Deppthe relationship between the actor and the lawyer never escalated.

“Camille did a great job… but ly Camille they were never good friends,” said a member of Depp a The New York Post.

People started generating rumors about a possible romance after Depp hugged Vasquez. However, the friend assured that he never passed between them.

“Johnny he was fighting for his life and she was at his service to make it happen,” the friend continued.

“If you’re in a foxhole, you might not go out for beers with the other people in the foxhole, but everyone wants to win.”

Camille Vasquez did not like the rumors

When Camille Vasquez heard the rumors about a possible relationship between her and Johnny Depp, the lawyer thought all the gossip was disappointing.

“It was disappointing to hear them,” Vasquez told CBS Morning.

Being a woman in a market dominated by men is difficult.

Focusing on Camille’s gestures toward her client focused attention on public opinion.

Nevertheless, Camille Vasquez confessed part of his personality to the public and dropped more relationship rumors involving Johnny Depp.

“I’m corny with everyone,” Vasquez replied to a question about his mannerisms with Depp.

“That’s just me. Naturally, I’m described as a warm person, and I don’t think there’s anything wrong with taking care of your customers, right?”

“He was fighting for his life, his name. It’s perfectly normal. I think being able to reach out and give him a hug, and make him feel like he’s protected,” he mentioned on CBS.