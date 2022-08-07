Joey King travels on “Bullet Train”: he was in “Batman”, he triumphed with “The Kissing Booth” and now he acts with Brad Pitt | Story | truth | testimony | narration | ec stories | TVMAS

His return to the big screen at the hands of Brad Pitt. american actress Joey King is part of the new movie “Bullet Train” and, in this way, seeks to move away for a moment from the stereotypes of romantic tapes to venture into action.

Born on July 30, 1999, Joey Lynn King was raised in the city of Los Angeles, California (United States). She knew that her thing was the cameras because she was only four years old and she was the image of a commercial for cereals.

While attending school, she was part of a talent show at the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center where she sang a cappella. Additionally, she landed a role in the children’s play Stage Door in Agoura. But, her acting was always within her life, since her older sisters are also actresses.

The beginning

The great debut for the big screen came with the movie “Reign Over Me” (2007), where Joey King gave life to little Gina Fineman, daughter of the protagonist Charlie Fineman (Adam Sandler). Later, she chose to give her voice to Katie in the animated film “Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who!” (2008).

In 2008, at just nine years old, King participated in the horror film “Quarantine!”, a remake of the Spanish horror film “Rec”. This would become the first of many films in this genre in which he would act.

The first leading role that Joey King landed was as Ramona Quimby in “Ramona and Beezus” (2010), the adaptation of the saga of homonymous books written by Beverly Cleary. She shared the screen with Selena Gomez.

Joey King with Selena Gomez in (Ramona and Beezus” (2010), his first leading role. (Photo: 20th Century Studios/Dissemination)

Two years later, the American actress joined “The Dark Knight Rises” (2012), the third Batman film directed by Christopher Nolan, where she played a young Talia al Ghul. In 2013, Joey participated in “Oz the Great and Powerful” as the ‘china girl’, one of her many collaborations with James Franco.

That same year, King participated in “The Conjuring” as Christine, one of the Perron’s daughters. Also, she acted in the action movie “White House Down” (2013) alongside Channing Tatum. In addition, she had her time in the series “The Flash” (2016) and participated in three chapters with the role of Magenta.

The American played Clare Shannon in the horror film “Wish Upon” (2017). “Slender Man” (2018), is another of the horror films in which King has participated. But one of her most important roles would come to light that same year.

The boom with “The Kissing Booth”

The approach to romantic comedy was given with “The Kissing Booth” (2018), which in turn is one of his best-known films. Joey King played Elle Evans in all three films in the saga based on the books by author Beth Reekles.

“I started with these films when I was 17 years old. At that time we were like: we hope people like it, if anyone sees it. We did not know the great impact it would have. I’ve never gotten tired of playing Elle. It is fun”revealed to The New York Times.

Faced with the positive reception of the film, Netflix decided to bet on “The Kissing Booth 2” which arrived two years later, in 2020. While the third installment of the saga was released last year. On screen, Joey King is joined by Joel Courtney and Jacob Elordi. The latter was also a couple of Joey King, they met shooting the film and formalized the relationship after finishing recording the first installment in 2017. However, they ended in 2018, shortly before the filming of the third film in the saga.

Jacob Elordi and Joey King in a scene from “The Kissing Booth.” (Photo: Netflix)

“It’s a very interesting experience to meet your boyfriend on set because you spend a lot of time together and they become very close very quickly. We spent 17 hours a day together, and all of us would go out after work to go see movies and so on. It was great”Joey told Bello magazine.

The success of “The Kissing Booth” served to be summoned to another great project. She played Gypsy Blanchard on the Hulu series “The Act,” which meant Joey shaved off her hair for the third time in her career. Thanks to this role, and the efforts of the actress, she was nominated for the 2019 Emmys and she also competed in the category of Best Actress in a Limited Series at the 2020 Golden Globes.

This year, Joey King joined the challenge of “The Princess”, hand in hand with Disney. The children’s version with a feminist touch of a princess story has the actress as the protagonist. She took on the role, despite the fact that she had hip problems at the time and had recently undergone wrist surgery.

Thanks to the support of his doctors, he was able to continue with the project. The film involved King learning a visual effects-heavy action choreography set in medieval times. For this, he had at his disposal the replica of the structures. In addition, there was the Vietnamese actress Veronica Nego, who already has experience in action.

Joey King stars in “The Princess”, the new Disney movie. (Credit: Simon Varsano / 20th Century Studios) / Photo Credit: Simon Varsano

“It is a great honor to work with Veronica. Obviously, she is extremely experienced in the world of action, just an incredible fighter (…) I really knew I had a lot to learn from her, and I still do. She is so clean with her fight, so admirable. It is a beautiful dance of hers to see her fight in front. I really fell in love with martial arts.”Joey stated.

back to hollywood

The big step in his career is with “Bullet Train”, the new film that stars the award-winning Brad Pitt and arrives in theaters in Peru on August 4. The film is based on the novel “Maria beetle”, written by the Japanese author Kotaro Isaka, which tells the story of five murderers who travel on a train from Tokyo to Morioka; but they discover that their missions have a common goal.

“’Bullet Train’ is a really great movie that I can’t believe I got to be a part of. I’ve been acting for a long time, but I had a moment away from Hollywood like, ‘Wow, this is crazy. I’m in an action movie directed by David Leitch with Brad Pitt.He told Men’s Journal.

Joey King will take on the role of Prince, an assassin who travels, alongside Brad Pitt’s character, on a bullet train. The actress confesses that she loves the attitude of her character. “She is so rude and so crazy. I learned a lot about weapons and how to be a great killer. I’ve always had a little action star in my bones”, he referred.

On working alongside one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, King confesses that he took several lessons from Pitt, who basically speaks from the vast experience he has in front of the cameras. “He has been in the public eye for so long. It’s such a weird thing to balance. Only a small group knows exactly how it feels. Brad was very kind to help someone like me”, he finished.