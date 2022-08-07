Joan Laporta wants Barcelona to tour Mexico

JJuan Laporta has in mind that Barcelona make a tour of Mexico, as a token of gratitude to what happened during the Spanish Civil War, when the club traveled to Aztec lands and managed to survive thanks to the funds generated by that tour carried out in the 30s.

the president record the 10 friendly matches he held the team in Mexico, during the month he was visiting.

“Us we are indebted to Mexico, as with the United States. Barcelona exists today thanks to He was on tour around here in 1937, there was the Civil War and he had the opportunity of a tour that started in ’36. It was curious because thanks to that, the money that was collected was put into an account in Paris and that money saved Bara. We were at risk of disappearing, we had a reservation that allowed the club to continue operating and that is due to the tour,” Laporta mentioned in an interview with TUDN.

In those years, Barcelona arrived in Veracruz by boat and played its first game against America with whom they lost 2-0 at Parque Asturias, later they defeated Atlante 2-1, Club Espaa 5-4 and Necaxa 4-2.

Later they beat Necaxa 2-1, 3-2 against América, while they were defeated 5-1 by Asturias, then they won 5-2 and 3-2 to the Mexican national team, and won 7-2 against ADO from Veracruz.

The manager added that in the future I could visit the country again, with a tour in between.

“We have to do something in Mexico because There are very competitive teams. In my first term we played against América for their anniversary and with our friend Emilio Azcrraga everything was organized and it was only one game; we have to tour finished

Photo: Reuters