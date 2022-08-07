JLO and Ben Affleck separate by mutual agreement

After their honeymoon in Paris, France JLO and Ben Affleck decided to part ways for a while. This is a mutual agreement and according to the medium “Hollywood Life” this decision is in favor of Ben and JLO’s relationship. It is worth mentioning that the couple is taking this measure in order to strengthen their ties and not lose focus on their professional careers.

Along the same lines, a source close to the couple told the American media that “Both artists know how demanding their careers can be. and they consider that the distance will help their relationship.” “They believe that being apart strengthens their relationship and it’s perfect because they’ll be far away and they’ll be making a lot of money and it’s a win-win situation,” the source revealed.

“Bennifer” will take a break after her honeymoon

While this deal isn’t bad news, fans of the couple have begun to speculate that JLO and Ben Affleck’s recent marriage may have fizzled out. However, “Hollywood Life” reported that Ben and Jennifer “are always on the phone, texting, and making video calls.” “JLO loves the fact that she knows her husband is going to be there for her no matter what”, added the source.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. / Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Finally, as for his marriage was On July 17 of this year, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot in Las Vegas, Nevada.. Vegas-style the couple got married and days later traveled to Paris to enjoy their honeymoon. In April of this year JLO shared with her followers that Ben had proposed to her for the second time and the artist could not hide her emotion.

