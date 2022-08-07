Jennifer Lopez’s first husband destroys Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck star in one of the most surprising love stories in the Hollywood industry. After almost 20 years, two divorces, several commitments and 5 children (2 from Jennifer and 3 from Ben), the couple has been able to formalize their romance in a sudden wedding in Las Vegas. Nevertheless, This love story has opened old wounds in the singer’s first husband, Ojani Noa, who says he doesn’t think this marriage will last long.

In an interview with the British media ‘The Daily Mail’, JLo’s ex-husband made controversial statements about the sudden marriage between his ex-wife and actor Ben Affleck. “I wish her and Ben the best, but I’m not sure this marriage will last,” Ojani said. In addition, she stated that Jennifer Lopez had also promised to be with him “forever”, but it was not. “Jen loves being in love, but she’s been engaged six times. Ben is husband number four. I was husband number one and she told me that I was the love of her life. When we lay in bed on our wedding night, she said that we would be together forever, ”Ojani recounted, with some resentment.



Ojani Noa and Jennifer Lopez

Although they were only married for a year, between 1997 and 1998, Ojani Noa claims they remained good friends for many years, but he’s really tired of being thought of as the ‘penniless waiter’ JLo left behind as she became much more famous.. Likewise, he affirms that he would still be married to the Hollywood star if it had not been for the pressure of fame and some people who took advantage of the incipient success of the interpreter of ‘On The Floor’, showing that he still has feelings for whom She has been, to date, his only wife. “We fell in love when she was already famous. But during our marriage she became a megastar. For years it was too painful to talk about it. I wanted to hide and live my life. But when I saw that she married Ben, who is a good guy, the feelings flooded me again, ”he stated.

Ojani Noa claims that JLo will marry another four times after Ben Affleck

In the middle of the interview, the former model launched a real bomb against the marriage of Ben Affleck and JLo, assuring that the ‘Diva del Bronx’ is “someone who will marry seven or eight times. I can’t see her ever settling down with just one person. She strives to constantly advance in her professional life, which is why she has had a three-decade career, but she also advances in her private life.” Also, she said that when JLo was home with Cris Judd she also had a relationship with Ben Affleck, confessing that at the opening of the ‘Madres’ restaurant, JLo “walked the red carpet with Cris, but Ben was waiting for her in the back with a bouquet of red roses.

To culminate, Ojani Noa declared that “I still believe in love and I hope that Jen has finally found the love that she was looking for”.