Jennifer Lopez shares a romantic video with Ben Aflleck

It was late 2001 when Jennifer Lopez confirmed that she was beginning a relationship with actor Ben Affleck. Just three years later the romance ended and now, 18 years after this breakup and after announcing their engagement, all the rumorsThey point out that the couple married last weekend in secret.

The years of separation failed to dilute their relationship and everything indicates that the alleged marriage is living one of his best moments. This is how the artist has also made it known in the last publication that she has shared on her Instagram profile in which she shared a romantic post with a carousel of images and videos in which he poses with Ben Affleck in an affectionate attitude.

In the montage made by the actress, which can also be seen in its entirety on the singer’s website, a song of hers dedicated to her husband plays in the background, Dear Ben, and his voice in off with an emotional message: “This is the best time of my lifeI love my career, but nothing makes me feel better than being in the family with a person I love deeply and who is fully dedicated to taking care of me and the family.”

The artist made this publication on Father’s Day, which is celebrated every June 19 in the United States, and decided to celebrate this special day by showing her entire audience photographs and unpublished moments with his partner. In the few minutes of the video, you can see from images of their beginnings in the early 2000s, to more recent moments of them in the studio, in the car or enjoying an evening on a boat.

Jennifer Lopez’s publication already accumulates more than one and a half million views likes and has been applauded by some of her friends and colleagues in comments. Accompanying the video, in addition, she wrote: “Happy Father’s Day to the most caring, loving, caring, constant and selfless dad of all time. #HappyFather’sDay my love”. A tender show of affection that does nothing more than reaffirm that we are facing one of the most unexpected stories of the year and that, after the premiere of half-time (her biographical documentary) seems to indicate that more and more we can know the intimacy of the artist.

