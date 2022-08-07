Jennifer Lopez, Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston and more celebrities that are not tolerated

Jennifer Lopez and George Clooney

Jennifer López was the great absentee, at the beginning of last October, on the red carpet The tender bar in Los Angeles. Apparently, the animosity towards George Clooney, director of the film, was superior to her love for his partner Ben Affleck, who attended the promotional event of the film alone, where she has a co-star character. It’s no secret, they can’t stand each other after filming A Dangerous Romance. According to sources, the actor was annoyed that JLo was late for the set. The actress’s anger was born due to the salary difference, since she earned five times less. Jennifer would have commented that Clooney had no idea how to use the press to become more famous, in addition to the rumor in which he described Clooney’s kisses as the worst he had received in a production.

Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt is the reason for their feud. The heartthrob had been married to Aniston for five years, and they were one of the couples most besieged by the press and admired by the public. Their surprise divorce confirmed what was suspected: Pitt had fallen in love with Jolie during the filming of Mr. and Mrs. Smith. For Jennifer, who was in love with her husband, this blow was devastating, especially since, before the shoot, she had commented to Angelina: “Brad is so excited to work with you. I hope you have a great time.” She could not hide her pain at this betrayal, when in an interview she cried when asked about Jolie’s pregnancy. Although it is stated that the two actresses try not to attend the same events, when they do there is a protocol so that they do not cross paths, as happened at the Hollywood Critics Awards, first event in six years where they coincided, or at the 2009 Oscar Awards.

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie

The heiress of a hotel empire and the daughter of the famous singer Lionel Richie were a couple of inseparable friends at parties, with a foolproof friendship that began when they were little and that the world knew when the two recorded in the reality show The simple life. However, from one moment to another, they stopped appearing together. Questioned about this, Paris stated at the time that “Nicole she knows very well what she did and she is the only thing I intend to say about it.” A close source claims that Paris was referring to a sexually charged video that Nicole had shown to mutual friends. Their bad relationship became evident when they openly ignored each other at events or public places, where each one acted as if the other did not exist. After more than a decade of separation, the couple met at a Beverly Hills hotel that hosted the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards, where they were cordial. When Nicole was questioned about her relationship, he replied that he hadn’t talked to her in a long time, but that they were still friends with her. “I love and respect her very much, both her and her family,” she commented.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Winona Ryder

Viola de Lesseps, the main character in the film Shakespeare in love, was apparently the reason why two of the young stars of the 90s ended a friendship that seemed solid. The actresses, who had careers on the rise, attended events together and visited each other in their single apartments. And it was at one of those meetings that Paltrow, they claim, found the script for Shakespeare in Love that Winona had received for the character of Viola. After reading it, she moved her influences to also audition for that role, which she would eventually get, and which earned her an Oscar Award. Although Gwyeth has denied that this happened, those close to Ryder say that her then-friend and colleague betrayed her trust.