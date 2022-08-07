Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: what movies can you enjoy streaming from each of the actors?

The couple married a few days ago in Las Vegas, United States, after resuming their relationship almost two decades later. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they married in Las Vegas last weekend and the photos of the ceremony moved the couple’s followers. They both met in thorny love, a film that was a complete failure at the box office in 2003 and that united them forever beyond the breakups and problems due to media exposure. But, How have both your solo careers been? We share a list of titles starring the actors to see on platforms streaming.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

Wall Street Scammers

This movie led to j lo to be nominated for the second time at the Golden Globe ceremony. The plot was based on a newspaper article published in 2015 in the magazine nyc magazineand tells how a group of strippers drugged powerful men on Wall Street to carry out their scams or simply steal large amounts of money. Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Mercedes Ruehl Y cardi B. They were also part of the cast. Available in hbo max Y Prime Video.

The artist of Puerto Rican origin had an arduous preparation for her role in “Swindlers of Wall Street”. (STXEntertainment)

Wedding expert

Matthew McConaughey accompanies the “Diva del Bronx” in this romantic comedy from the beginning of this century. There we meet Mary Fiore (Lopez), a San Francisco-based wedding planner who is dedicated to making others’ romantic dreams come true and has left her own love life neglected. However, when she meets Dr. Steve Edison (McConaughey) she is completely crushed not knowing that he is one of her clients and she is about to get married. to see in Prime Video.

Matthew McConaughey and J-Lo starred together in this memorable romantic comedy. (Columbia Pictures)

Selena

The interpretation of Selena Quintanilla It was a role that paved the way for Jennifer Lopez within the art world. The 1997 biopic, released two years after the singer’s death, explores the rise of the “Tex-Mex Diva” in Mexico and the Latin spaces of the United States until her tragic death at the hands of Yolanda Saldívar, the president of her fan’s club. can be seen in hbo max.

In 1997, Jennifer Lopez played the late Selena Quintanilla on the big screen. (Warner Bros.)



Daredevil: The Man Without Fear

Ben Affleck He was the first actor to bring the Hell’s Kitchen Devil In the universe live action, long before the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Netflix series with Charlie Cox. In this film, the actor puts himself in the shoes of Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer who, at night, is a vigilante who fights against organized crime led by Wilson Fisk, better known as the Kingpin. In hbo max Y Star+.

This is how the actor looked in his interpretation of Daredevil, the Marvel superhero. (20thCentury Fox)

Loss

Beside Rosamund Pike, the Hollywood star stars in the film adaptation of the homonymous novel by Gillian Flynn. The plot follows the strange events that occur after the disappearance of Amy, the wife of Nick Dunne. The clumsiness of the man and the clues that are coming to light would suggest that he would be guilty of a crime, however, nothing is what it seems. It is found in the catalogs of Netflix Y Star+.

Ben Afleck and Rosamund Pike star in “Gone Girl,” based on the book of the same name by Gillian Flynn. (20thCentury Fox)

argus

This Oscar-winning historical drama is directed by and stars Affleck based on a book by operative Tony Mendez which was published in 1999 and an article by wired 2007. The film portrays a secret operation to rescue six American citizens during the hostage crisis in Iran, a true event that was kept hidden for decades until the late 1990s. Available in hbo max.

“Argo” took home the Oscar for Best Picture in 2013. (Warner Bros.)

