Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were caught in a romantic scene off the set

A few weeks ago, Jennifer López, actress and singer, took advantage of Father’s Day to congratulate to his partner, actor Ben Affleck, through his social networks, especially on Instagram.

In the images shared by JLO, celebrities are seen sharing family moments, but the interpreter of argus you can see his paternal side, not only with the three children he has with Jennifer Garner, but also with the twins that López has with the singer Marc Anthony.

“Happy Father’s Day to the most caring, loving, affectionate, constant and selfless dad of all”, Jennifer López told her more than 215 million followers on the social network.

Now, they are seen very much in love, particularly in some photographs that circulate in networks where they share intimate moments.as they share a passionate kiss in the acting studio.

This caught the attention of the paparazzi, as they are seen in relaxed clothing, although the artist wore platform shoes.

Similarly, the singer Let’s Get Loud He also did the same with his father, David López, and thanked him for accompanying her in the most difficult moments of her career.

In addition, she remembered an emotional phrase that her father left her as a life lesson: “There is one person in the world who wants nothing from you, he just wants to love you and be there for you. You have that. It’s me”, The actress and producer also recalled.

Did Jennifer Lopez marry Ben Affleck?

It took around 20 years for one of the most representative and beloved couples in Hollywood to have the attention of all the cameras again, since in mid-2021 Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez returned to resume their love relationship, after the previous marriages of celebrities did not flourish.

The 52-year-old actress has stated that despite the time she has obtained the love she always wanted, thus generating one or another controversy due to her previous love affairs, as announced on the On the JLO portal, where he provides exclusive content from his personal life to his fans.

“My other dedication this year is to my fiancé. I have had a front row seat to what a parent is like for over a year and I have never seen a more consistent, loving and selfless parent. And not only for your own children, but also without obligation for mine. You show up and always put them first,” said López.

“You are loving and committed in every moment that they are with you and honestly, it is one of the most beautiful things I have ever seen. Thank you for everything you do for all of us. We appreciate and love you beyond measure.”he added.

However, some local media have stated that it is very likely that the couple has already secretly married, as they assure that the celebration has already taken place in a luxurious hotel in Georgia, in the United States. But other claims have hinted that the couple intend to marry very soon.

However, it is said that the staff of the hotel and the few attendees to the event they had to sign a confidentiality agreement to keep the alleged wedding celebration quiet.

In addition, this information could not be corroborated. and the famous are expected to give an exact date to consummate their union at the altar in the coming weeks.