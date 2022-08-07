Jennifer López and Ben Affleck Viral would have decided to take time after honeymoon, after agreement, Las Vegas, Hollywood

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are in the public eye after their marriage union in Las Vegas. Also, for their romantic honeymoon all over Europe. However, now they are on everyone’s lips due to the statements of some close sources who specified that both would have decided to take some time. What happened?

According to him “HollywoodLife”, public figures would have reached a mutual agreement. Jennifer and Ben seem to be separated for a while. The reason would be for each one to grow with their projects and strengthen their relationship, “They are convinced that being apart will help them focus on their professional careers, earn more money and miss each other more strongly,” the source revealed.and United Statesgenerating various reactions.

Let us remember that the couple, just a few days ago, were enjoying their trip through various parts of Europe and living their love to the fullest. However, the decision to be separated would be so that they can begin to miss each other. “They believe that spending time apart from each other makes them stronger (…) It is a situation in which everyone wins,” said the source close to both.

Finally, it was made clear that Jennifer and her husband have not lost communication, but that, for the time being, they want to grow personally. “They are always talking, texting and video calling each other when they are apart at work. (…) JLo loves the fact that she knows that her husband will be there for her no matter what happens, ”emphasized the foreign source.

Ben Affleck’s luxurious mansion

The imposing estate and mansion was going to be the venue for a huge and exclusive party with friends and family of the former couple, before announcing the end of the relationship of the popular JL and Ben Affleck by mutual agreement after only three weeks of marriage.

According to data from the US media TMZthe property of “Batman”It would have a value of almost 9 million dollars and it would be where they would originally marry in 2003 before announcing the cancellation of their union.