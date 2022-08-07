Jennifer López and Ben Affleck: this adds up to their two fortunes – People – Culture

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said ‘Yes’ a few days ago at a Las Vegas chapel. The couple had first been engaged more than 20 years ago.

The ceremony that was held in the Little White Wedding Chapel, only had the closest people as guests. The celebrities traveled the night before, got their marriage license and around dawn on July 16 they officially became married.

(Keep reading: Jennifer Lopez: fun facts you may not have known about the ‘Bronx diva’).

J-Lo has twin sons from her relationship with singer Marc Anthony. For his part, Ben Affleck had three children with actress Jennifer Garner. It is common to see them all strolling the streets of Los Angeles or enjoying some family time.

They resumed their relationship in mid-2021 and got engaged a few months ago. After the marriage, they became one of the most powerful couples in the world of entertainment.

Jennifer Lopez has an estimated fortune of $400 million. The earnings of the American come especially from her work as an actress, dancer and singer.

According to the specialized media ‘Forbes’, only in 2019, López obtained 55 million dollars thanks to his world concert tour. According to estimates by this magazine, the artist’s wealth will increase to 40 million per year.

For his part, Ben Affleck has also added a large amount of money as payment for his performances in Hollywood. The actor has at his disposal about 150 million dollars. At least 250 less than his new wife.

By joining the fortune of both, they have approximately 550 million dollars to enjoy as a couple. Newlyweds officially enter the list of the richest marriages in the industry.

(We recommend: Jennifer Lopez, a heart with many chapters).

How was the wedding?

Jennifer Lopez revealed the wedding on her personal blog ‘On The Jlo’. There he published some photographs of the big day accompanied by a reflection on this moment in his life.

“With the best witnesses you can imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave each other the rings we will wear for the rest of our lives,” the artist wrote.

The couple arrived with some of their relatives on a private plane to Las Vegas. López wore two dresses for the night. The first, an old piece that she had in his closet for years. The second suit was one from Zuhair Murad’s Spring Summer 2023 bridal collection.

More news

Johnny Depp: the film in which he worked with Selena Quintanilla

Ozzy Osbourne was happy about the pregnancy of his daughter, Kelly Osbourne

Elon Musk’s father would be willing to donate his sperm in Colombia

‘Youtubers’ build a real submarine with Lego pieces

Who is Nicole Shanahan, who would have been unfaithful to Elon Musk

Trends WEATHER