Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: they already chose the best man at the wedding

United States media have spread that the couple is finalizing their details for the wedding, although it is unknown what day the union will be between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopezthere is already talk that it will be the “marriage of the year” and that his followers are waiting for the images of the wedding.

Jennifer is grateful for this new chance at love and ready to start a family with Ben Affleck. Photo: Getty

Look who is the best man at Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding

Although other North American media They have assured that the couple already married in a luxurious hotel in Georgia , but quickly the version was completely denied, seeing the singer one day after the alleged “wedding” enter her recording studio as a normal day.

According to Ok Magazine, The American actor, director and producer has chosen the best man at his wedding, although the rumor was strong that Affleck will choose his best friend, actor Matt Damon, the truth is that he will be one of his guests, but the one who will officiate as best man will be his brother, Casey Affleck.

“Ben’s brother Casey Affleck will be his best manwhile the couple’s children from their previous marriages will also be very involved”, said a close friend of Ben to a media outlet.

What has surprised their fans is the secrecy with which the couple has maintained the marriage, it has been private, which seems to Ben ni Lopez They wanted it to be known where the wedding will take place, who will design the dress and who will be the godmother. The only thing that has been disclosed is that the guests at the marriage meeting will know all the details a few days before.

“Wedding planners and staff will be asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement with an iron sign. Matt and other guests won’t know where they’re going until a few days before the wedding,” he said. Jennifer Lopez In an interview

It was also known that JLo is so ‘obsessed’ with marriage, that even has rejected millionaire offers for exclusive photographs of her marriage to Ben Affleck in entertainment magazines.

bennifer as they have been dubbed by the press and their fans – have been inseparable in recent months if the union were to be concluded, then they would be the exception to the rule: the second Chances if they can be forever.

How did Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck propose?

it was the past April 8 when the Diva from the Bronx announced their engagement with a sweet video on their account On the JLo. In that video, the interpreter of ‘On the Floor’ showed off her luxurious ring.

In On the JLo, Jennifer publishes news, experiences and exclusive content for her most loyal fans who are subscribed to her page. They quickly realized that she wasThe official announcement of her engagement to Ben.

“You are perfect”, He said looking at the emerald jewel he wore in that video. Almost instantly, on her social networks, she added the emoji of a ring to her name to give new clues to those who had not yet been able to access the publication, but which quickly went viral on social networks.

The love story of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck did not start at this time, the couple had already announced their commitment in 2002, being one of the most sought-after couples in those years, however, the love affair ended in 2004, leaving all fans disappointed.

Although it seemed that they would never see each other again, everything took a turn when the couple met again this year and love was born again. Where there was fire ashes remain!