Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck split three weeks after getting married for the sake of their marriage

DAfter spending their honeymoon with their family a few days ago, and getting married three weeks ago, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have decided to separate mutual agreement. The couple would be going through their first estrangement and this decision, a priori, they believe is for the good and the future of their marriage.

The medium Hollywood Life was the one that advanced the news, stating that the actors have reached a consensus to separate a few days after enjoying their honeymoon in Europe. The reason, according to the medium and according to the couple, is to strengthen ties, Well, despite what you may think, the decision is made so that the charm or magic between them is not lost.

“It’s a win-win situation”

Since their profession requires them to spend several periods of time apart, JLo Y Ben Affleck have decided to distance themselves so that in this way extract with more force. They do not want to leave their career aside in the name of love and they believe that the best option is to put land in the middle.

“The only thing that makes their relationship so unique is that they know more than anyone about the demands that come with doing what they do. In fact, they believe that spending time apart makes them stronger And it’s perfect because when they’re apart, they’re making an extreme amount of money. It’s a win-win situation,” he told Hollywood Life.

JLo’s daughter closes Instagram

The separation of Ben Affleck Y Jennifer Lopez It has not been the only novelty within the family. Emmedaughter (JLo refers to her as ‘they’) between Mark Anthony Y JLoannounced that he was closing his Instagram under pressure from the paparazzi after the actors’ wedding.

Hi everyone, I’m sorry but I think this is the right thing for me. My account has timed out. It’s been two years since I have this account and I think my time here was magical. All good things come to an end, so I wish you all the best. Thanks for the support,” he wrote.