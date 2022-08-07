Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck split after their honeymoon

After Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas ended their relationship, he returned to Jennifer Lopez, with whom he had been in a relationship for many years. They recently got married and had their honeymoon, which the paparazzi were very aware of. Now that the honeymoon is over, the couple decided to separate, but not permanently, but as a way to keep the relationship stable. Apparently they reached an agreement in which she will be in Europe and he in California for a while, all with the intention of being able to miss her.

You can also read: Jennette McCurdy revealed that Nickelodeon offered her $300,000 not to mention her iCarly experience

The idea of ​​​​separation aims to strengthen the relationship, both are celebrities and are continuously working on different projects, so one way or another they would have long periods of time apart only for work. The idea is to be able to miss each other but always be in touch. Apparently the news would come from a source close to the couple and affirms that they had the idea of ​​​​separating believing that it would allow them to focus on their careers and be able to earn more money, while they miss each other more strongly.

Ben Affleck He returned to Los Angeles after his honeymoon, as he is going to film some scenes for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, where he would play Batman again. It would be the return of his character since we saw him in Zack Snyder’s Justice League (82%). It seems that with the delays of The Flash tape the logistics have changed and Ben Affleck He is still the Batman of the DC Cinematic Universe. We also got to see Affleck’s Batman make an appearance in the trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Meanwhile, it seems that Jennifer decided to stay in Europe with her children a little longer. What has not been confirmed is whether they will live in separate houses or how long they will stay away. It seems that the resolution to separate is something that both had decided even before getting married in Las Vegas. What is clear is that this decision was made by both of them being aware that their professional careers can become very demanding. According to the source who spoke directly with Hollywood Life stated the following:

Continue reading the story

You might be interested in: Johnny Depp accused of plagiarizing song lyrics

What makes their relationship unique is that they know better than anyone how demanding it is to do what they do. They truly believe that spending time apart makes them stronger and it’s perfect because when they’re apart, they’re both making an extreme amount of money. It is a win-win situation.

The most concerned are the fans of the couple who believe that there may be other reasons behind the separation. What surprised them the most is that not long ago the couple looked very happy walking around Europe together. But Jennifer doesn’t seem worried at all, apparently she knows that the relationship is fine and trusts her husband. According to the same source, she is happy with the decision:

They are always talking, texting and making video calls when they are apart at work. And the time they spend away from each other makes getting together again that much better. JLo loves the fact that she knows her husband will be there for her no matter what.

The separation seems more like the need for both of them to work, which should not be new for either of them. They both have successful careers, and not surprisingly, that includes being constantly on the road and not being able to see each other on a daily basis. On the other hand, both must already be used to such a busy life and in the understanding that the two would need space sooner or later, they should have foreseen that this would happen, even when it was so close to the end of their honeymoon.

Don’t leave without reading: Amber Heard and her dark past: they leak the actress’s alleged secrets at billionaire parties