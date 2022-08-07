Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck separate by mutual consent

If Kim Kardashian has broken her relationship with Pete Davidson because of the distance, Jennifer Lopez has seen in this the ideal opportunity to strengthen her marriage with Ben Affleck. Yes, although it sounds strange, the couple have decided to separate by mutual consent to focus on their professional careers and, putting land in between, being able to miss each other more strongly than ever. Something that, as a source close to the couple has pointed out, would make their love story even more solid.

After saying ‘yes, I do’ in Las Vegas and having just landed from their honeymoon, the singer and actor have taken the decision to strengthen their ties by putting distance in between, a surprising and original way to consolidate their love story that has left the world perplexed. A source close to the interpreter of on the floor has revealed to Hollywood Life that the two American stars are completely focused on their new work projects, so leaving aside the sentimental field would be the ideal solution to make money and strengthen the relationship. “The one thing that makes their relationship so unique is that they know more than anyone about the demands that come with doing what they do. In fact, they believe that spending time apart makes them stronger and it’s perfect, because when they are separated they are earning an extreme amount of money. It’s a win-win situation,” the source confessed.

Currently, Ben is filming the next movie of Aquaman, in which she will return again wearing the mythical Batman suit, while JLo’s professional plans have not been revealed at the moment, although she surely has a project on her hands that will soon see the light. Be that as it may, the fact that they are not physically in the same place does not mean that they do not continue to maintain the consolidated marital relationship that they have shown to have. “They are always talking, texting, Facetime and even recording when they are apart at work. And the time they spend apart makes getting back together that much better. JLo loves knowing her husband will be there for her no matter what.”, the source has sentenced, making it clear that when the reunion takes place, the couple will resume their relationship with more force than ever. A surprising and mature decision in equal parts, since both have wanted to ensure their professional future without making a dent in their love story.

It was on July 16 when Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez became husband and wife, through an intimate ceremony held in A little withe wedding chapel in Las Vegas, attended only as guests by Emme, the singer’s daughter, Marc Anthony and Seraphina, daughter of Ben and Jennifer Garner. And it is that, although legally they have already sworn eternal love, the star couple plans to organize a more familiar ceremony and media coverage in the coming months, worthy of America’s highest-profile celebrities.