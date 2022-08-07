Jennifer Lawrence’s blooper on the streets of New York

Jennifer Lawrence She is, without a doubt, one of the most talented actresses in the film industry. So much so that when she was only 20 years old she became the youngest to be nominated for an Oscar, which she only won two years later.

Currently, the Hollywood star is 31 years old and is one of the favorites of the producers, but she does not accept any role. If there are interpretations that will leave her forever in her memory, that of Katniss Everdeen in the saga of The Hunger Games is one of them, because it is the one that gave him the greatest popularity worldwide.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker