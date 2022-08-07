Jennifer, Ben and surnames: can a woman/brand become ‘Mrs Affleck’? | People

After 18 years of waiting, wedding bells rang. Jennifer Lopez (52 years old) and Ben Affleck (49 years old), one of the most fascinating and mediatic couples of the early 2000s and one of the most hopeful surprise couples after the hard years of the pandemic, got married last weekend In Las Vegas. A perfect ending to a romantic comedy about reunions and second chances, one of those starring, precisely, someone like Jennifer Lopez. Behind the petals, the champagne, and the selfie of J.Lo, lying in bed the next morning, looking satisfied and happy with her new life, the details arrived, shared by Jennifer Lopez herself through her newsletter On The JLo.

Instead of the mega wedding that the couple planned in 2003 and that never took place, this time they opted for something quick, simple and intimate: “Stay long enough and you may have the time of your life in Las Vegas, at twelve thirty in the morning, in the tunnel of love, with your children and the person with whom you will spend the rest of your life. Love is a great thing, perhaps the best of things, and it is worth waiting for. Beyond the guest list or the dresses that the singer chose for the occasion, the letter ended with one last and curious detail, a new identity: “With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck”.

According to the magazine Peoplethat it got access to the marriage license registry of the Clark County Clerk’s Office, in Nevada, the names of Benjamin Geza Affleck are registered as Part 1 and Jennifer Lopez as Part 2; however, in the section New name, the singer already appears as Jennifer Affleck. This decision has been subject to some criticism, especially on social networks since, as some users have pointed out, it is a strange decision for someone like Jennifer Lopez, whose name is in itself a personal brand that the artist has not hesitated to decline in various stages, from Jenny From The Block to the unmistakable J.Lo, and who in recent years has been selling female empowerment and women’s individuality through songs like Ain’t your mama.

Despite the criticism, the truth is that Jennifer Lopez has made the most common decision in her country: in the United States, around 70% of women continue to choose the husband’s surname after marriage, according to one of the largest studies carried out in recent years by the New York Times. Despite the fact that the figures have decreased compared to previous generations, there is still a deep-rooted cultural tradition around the change of surname, despite being in a historical period in which women are not penalized neither legally nor economically for keeping their surname .

As the journalist Sharon Brandwein explained in the magazine brides, the bible of future brides in the United States, taking the husband’s surname is a patriarchal tradition: “Under English common law, the cover stated that once married, a woman’s identity was covered by her husband. From the time of her marriage, a woman was known as female covert or covered woman; she and her husband essentially became one. With their identity essentially erased, the women could not own property or sign contracts on their own. Husbands had complete control over their wives, legally and financially.”

Times have changed and the patriarchal tradition has become a tradition based on romance, which has the same symbology as wearing something old, something borrowed and something blue, or that it be the father of the bride who gives it to the future husband. According to a British media report BBC On the matter, there are two main motivators to keep this tradition alive in the 21st century: “The first is the persistence of patriarchal power (whether it was obvious to couples or not). The second was the ideal of good family: the feeling that having the same name as your partner symbolizes commitment and unity”.

Commitment and unity are precisely the two values ​​that sign the name Jennifer Lynn Affleck: a declaration of intent that puts an end to the narrative that J.Lo herself has controlled since she returned with Ben Affleck, whom she refers to as love of their life. On this second occasion, Jennifer Lopez has been in charge of transmitting the information before the media did – who, according to the couple in numerous interviews, were for them the main culprits of the end of their relationship in the past due to the persecution and the excessive scrutiny to which they were subjected. Affleck’s surname reflects that, for them, fourth time’s a charm: there is no clear record of whether she changed her name in any of her previous three marriages. Without a newsletter, it is unknown if at another time in her life she was Jennifer Noa, Jennifer Judd or Jennifer Anthony. However, there is evidence of a video from 2003, taken from a special interview in prime time with Access Hollywood about the mediatic couple and that has resurfaced through social networks, where the journalist Pat O’Brien asks her, while J.Lo cooks an omelette, what her name will be after she is married: “Jennifer Lopez”, she replies without hesitation, “but my name will be Jennifer Affleck, obviously.” Jennifer Lopez forcefully separated the work of the artist or, rather, the J.Lo brand (millionaire and best-selling, with a line of facial beauty and one of perfumes, among others), from her wife. Jennifer Lopez will continue to be the singer, actress and dancer on stage and in front of the cameras, she will be on the red carpets and at award ceremonies, but she will be Jennifer Affleck in private, lovingly guarding that small part of the relationship that , in 2003, almost ended due to overexposure.

The very scrutiny to which his latest signature in his bulletin has been subjected also leaves a somewhat macho residue: few have considered Ben Affleck’s decision to keep his last name, as if the possibility of a Ben Lopez or B could not be imagined. .It. Men who change their surname to that of their wives remain a rare exception. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck could constitute that rarity, after all, they already are: a couple that, after an 18-year separation and with several and even some happy marriages in between, get together, more mature, more wise, and try again. And works.

The possibility of Ben Lopez would give a twist to the patriarchal tradition. An exciting twist on Ben Affleck movie action. As Álex Grijelmo pointed out in a recent article in a column entitled, precisely, Women stripped of their name, not because a tradition is widespread does not mean that it does not continue to be conflictive: “The machismo is not found, then, in the language system, because the casuistry demolishes any theory; but in the asymmetries with which we use it. And one of them is that loss of the surname of the woman to whom she divests herself of her identity to give her that of her husband”. Jennifer Lynn Affleck is free to choose her identity. So would Ben Affleck. The story has had a happy ending, perhaps one last surprise was missing.