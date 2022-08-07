J Balvin and Anitta will perform at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards gala

Sunday August 7, 2022 – 2:58 pm

Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd will be at the gala on August 28

The next edition of the Video Music Awards (VMA) of the chain mtvscheduled for August 28 at New Jersey (EU), will have a marked Latin flavor due to the performances of the Colombian J Balvin and the Brazilian Anitta.

Who was the first Latin artist to reach number 1 on the world list of Spotify will debut in these famous awards and will do so precisely with the success that has taken her to the top, “To wrap“, and faced with the question of whether he will also win one of the prizes, that of “best latin video“.

In that category, he will be seen face to face with Balvin, who had already performed at the 2019 VMAs in the company of the Puerto Rican bad bunny and who returns in this edition to interpret his song “Nivel de perreo” in collaboration with the Colombian Ryan Castro.

The gala, according to what its organizers announced this Friday, will also feature the Americans Marshmello and Khalid, who will jump together on stage at the Prudential Center to present the song “Numb” live for the first time, as well as their compatriots from the band Panic! At The Disco, which will play the song “Viva Las Vengeance”.

This year Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar lead the list of nominees as candidates in seven categories, followed by Doja Cat and Harry Styles, with six nominations each, and Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd, all of them with five.

Among the applicants will also be Madonna, the most awarded in the history of MTV with 20 awards, who has also become the only person nominated in each of the five decades in which the VMAs have been held, whose ceremony this year will be broadcast live to more than 170 countries.