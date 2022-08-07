It was all real! the boxer feed that Sylvester Stallone had to be Rocky Balboa

Legendary actor Sylvester Stallone not only had to train as a boxer to make the Rocky Balboa movies, he also had to receive proper nutrition for the type of exercise he was doing and today we explore those secrets.

By: MUI KITCHEN Editorial Office August 07, 2022 1:53 p.m.

Since Sylvester Stallone began his journey as Rocky Balboa there, at the end of the 70s of the last century, many young people were enthusiastic about practicing boxing following the story of the humble boxer from Philadelphia who became world champion. In the midst of that challenge, the actor had to train and feed himself as a professional boxer.

Sylvester Stallone celebrating his birthday with his relatives.

That diet was rigorously followed by his trainers, who told him how to gain muscle mass and sculpt a body of stone in the movies of the italian stallion. The pair between training and nutrition was decisive to achieve the objective.

To roll Rocky III, a film in which the actor sports an imposing anatomy, his diet consisted of five main dishes and some nutritious snacks. Before breakfast, Sylvester Stallone He used to drink a glass of amino acids in those days to get his body ready for exercise and good nutrition.

For breakfast, the actor ate three egg whites, whole-wheat rye toast, oatmeal, fresh papaya, and an occasional fig, a fruit that he could also have mid-morning in limited quantities. For lunch he ate grilled skinless chicken, salad, roasted butternut squash and figs.

This is how the actor looked to play the fuctitious boxer in Rocky III.

Finally, at dinner I ate grilled fish, salad, high-fiber toast, and sometimes I was allowed to eat beef. Between meals, the actor could also have some protein shakes, which would enhance the muscle tone with which the exercises work.