Is the best! Relive moving gesture of Keanu Reeves with an 80-year-old fan

In this context, he explained that one day his uncle had an unexpected encounter with the actor, who was in a restaurant in Los Angeles. “He came up to her and said ‘I don’t normally do this, but I just wanted you to know that my 80-year-old mom loves you and has seen all your movies. You remind her of my dad.'” After hearing the story, Keanu Reeves He asked if he had a cell phone.

Moved by what the stranger told him, the actor called the woman. “He talked to my grandmother for several minutes and absolutely made her year better. She was so isolated and her genuine kindness to her and her interest showed how truly amazing it is of her.”

Keanu Reeves is happy and in love with his partner Alexandra Grant

(Presley Ann/Getty Images for Audi)



Although the story was released a few months ago, it is once again gaining notoriety among users of social networks, who have not doubted its veracity due to the series of good deeds that the actor has carried out. “Just when you think we’ve reached the peak, Keanu climbs even higher,” one commented.