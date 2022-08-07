Is Ben Affleck Returning As ‘Batman’ In ‘Aquaman 2? This is what we know

Ben Affleck is wonderful on his honeymoon next to Jennifer Lopez alreadytime a new photograph next to Jason Momoa promises to unseat viral images in which he is seen asleep.

Momoa uploaded a photo to Instagram where he is seen smiling next to Affleck. What surprised her the most is that the image would confirm the return of ‘Batman’ for the second installment ‘Aquaman’.

“Reunited, Bruce and Arthur. I love and miss Ben’s studio tours. Warner Bros just explored the baklot. Exploding on set all the big things coming.”

In the post there is also a video in which Momoa recorded the tour of some tourists through what appears to be the filming set of the film in the studios of Warner Bros.

In this clip you can see the dressing room of the actor from ‘game of Thrones‘ and inside it to the now Husband of Jennifer Lopez.

Ben Affleck shared credits with Jason Momoa on the tape ‘League of Justice‘, where he played ‘BruceWayne’the person behind the ‘Batman’ mask.

Earlier this year it was said that the last appearance of this superhero would be in the movie ‘The Flash’which apparently will be released until next year with Ezra Miller as protagonist.

However, his appearance was not contemplated within ‘Aquaman 2‘ until now. It is not known what the plot of the film will be or how ‘Batman’ will enter the plot.