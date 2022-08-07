inside in the second half, but United goes out

MANCHESTER (England) – After the equal of Liverpool and the successes of Tottenham and Chelsea comes the moment of the debut for the Manchester United which at the first race of the it was Ten Hag incredibly falls at Old Trafford against Brighton, dragged by Gross’s brace . Bitter debut for the Dutch coach and for Cristiano Ronaldo inside only in the second half, as bitter it was ‘King Power Stadium’ the debut of Leicester, unable to bring home the victory against Brentford despite the double advantage (2-2).

Manchester United-Brighton 1-2: statistics and match report

Nightmare onset for CR7

After tensions of recent days and the hand ideally extended to him by Ten Hag, Cristiano Ronaldo is scheduled for the match against Brighton but starts from the bench where he sits down (after having warmed up anyway) with an expression far from happy. In his 4-2-3-1 the Dutch coach relies on Sancho, Rashford and Bruno Fernandes with former Inter midfielder Eriksen central and his United tries to scare the guests immediately, but Bruno Fernandes, after a good match, it wastes badly kicking high from a good position. The danger escaped the hosted formation reorganizes itself and is not limited to watching, relying forward on Welbeck and Gross that at half an hour surprise the ‘Red Devils’: a cue from the first for the second that leaves no way out for De Gea. Freezing shower for fans at Old Traffordwho would expect a reaction from their team instead inserted again in the 39th minute: Gross is still striking, quickest of all to bag a loose ball in the area. In the second half it arrives like this the moment of CR7 (in for Fred in the 53rd minute) but good balls happen to Rashford, who wastes two in minutes. To complicate Brighton’s plans, however, Mac Allister, who in the 68th minute tries in vain to wipe out a ball in the scrum and instead puts his goalkeeper Sanchez with a unfortunate own goal. A gift that is not enough, however, for Ronaldo and his teammates, unable to sting and avoid defeat in the first official match of the Ten Hag era.