Indiana Jones Missions, Solution and Rewards
These are the missions that you must complete in Fortnite Battle Royale if you want to get Indiana Jones completely free. Do you have the whip ready?
As usual, Season 3 of fortnite battle royale count with one special character for Battle Pass holderswhich this time is Indiana Jones, the legendary adventure movie character played by Harrison Ford. From the July 6 it is already possible to get it and, as always, there will be a few quests to complete to unlock Indy and all items from your catalog.
These are the quests to complete (remember, you have to have purchased the Battle Pass and your level doesn’t matter) if you want to get everything:
Indiana Jones Missions and Rewards
As it’s usual, all missions have markers on the map (yes, including in this case the placement of boxes with the hook glove) to make them easier to complete, so you shouldn’t have the slightest problem with them:
The only cheat is for “Deal damage to opponents while driving or on a vehicle”. The easiest way to do it is get on a boat, look for a shark, change seats and shoot it. The challenge is completed even if it’s not an enemy player, a shark has enough stamina to take 500 damage.
- Complete Indiana Jones missions (4): Indiana Jones.
- Complete all Indiana Jones missions (10): Indiana Jones (Explorer of temples).
- Use the hook glove to swing through the trees (10): Looted Relics (Gathering Tool).
- Get the Burgerrguesa relics in The Temple and The Ruins in the same game (2): Expedition bag (backpacking accessory).
- Deal damage to opponents driving or on a vehicle (500): Intrepid Archeology (Wrapping).
- Search chests in Twisting Tunnels (5): Indiana Jones banner (Banner).
- Find the secret door on the other side of the main room in Ruined Ruins (1): Indy like new (Gesture).
- Store an item of mythic or exotic rarity in a tent (1): Indy’s Widow (Graffiti).
- Roll runaway rocks 100 meters in a single game (100): Doctor Jones (Emoticon).
- Finish in the top 5 in a match (1): Emergency raft (Delta wing).
- Deal damage to opponents with a pistol (750): First mishap (Loading Screen).