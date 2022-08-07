Indiana Jones Missions, Solution and Rewards

As usual, Season 3 of fortnite battle royale count with one special character for Battle Pass holderswhich this time is Indiana Jones, the legendary adventure movie character played by Harrison Ford. From the July 6 it is already possible to get it and, as always, there will be a few quests to complete to unlock Indy and all items from your catalog.

These are the quests to complete (remember, you have to have purchased the Battle Pass and your level doesn’t matter) if you want to get everything:

Indiana Jones Missions and Rewards

As it’s usual, all missions have markers on the map (yes, including in this case the placement of boxes with the hook glove) to make them easier to complete, so you shouldn’t have the slightest problem with them:

The only cheat is for “Deal damage to opponents while driving or on a vehicle”. The easiest way to do it is get on a boat, look for a shark, change seats and shoot it. The challenge is completed even if it’s not an enemy player, a shark has enough stamina to take 500 damage.

Complete Indiana Jones missions (4): Indiana Jones.

Indiana Jones. Complete all Indiana Jones missions (10): Indiana Jones (Explorer of temples).

Use the hook glove to swing through the trees (10): Looted Relics (Gathering Tool).

Looted Relics (Gathering Tool). Get the Burgerrguesa relics in The Temple and The Ruins in the same game (2): Expedition bag (backpacking accessory).

Expedition bag (backpacking accessory). Deal damage to opponents driving or on a vehicle (500): Intrepid Archeology (Wrapping).

Intrepid Archeology (Wrapping). Search chests in Twisting Tunnels (5): Indiana Jones banner (Banner).