India Hemsworth is the best kept secret of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

[ESTE ARTÍCULO CONTIENE SPOILERS DE THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER]

It’s here. Thor: Love and Thunder, one of the most anticipated films of this 2022, has finally reached theaters with Natalie Portman holding Goddess of Thunder’s hammer and Christian bale returning to the superhero genre in the skin of a villain on the hunt for deities.

Chris Hemsworth Y Taika Waititi have teamed up again for a second adventure of the Asgardian avenger, whom we last saw in Avengers: Endgame. Three years later, the character has lost weight, has gained strength and has traveled through space with the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Nevertheless, hat (Bale), who seeks revenge on the gods who have taken everything from him, forces him to come out of retirement to stand up to him. Lucky that he has his ex-girlfriend, Jane Foster (Portman), now carrying the Mjölnir.

There are many proper names that we find in the credits of the film, in addition to those already mentioned. Came back TessaThompson, Taika Waititi is back Korg, the Guardians of the Galaxy go through the film and also joins Russell Crowe in the skin of Zeus.

However, the film’s best kept secret is a girl who could play a pivotal role in the future of the MCU. We refer to India Rose Hemsworth, Chris Hemsworth’s eldest daughter and Elsa Pataky, who appears in the film giving life to Sees it.

space warrior

to his father already he got away last week that her little girl would appear in the film (so do her twins, as well as Portman’s offspring, Bale and Waititi) playing a character named Love. Then the alarms sounded when her name was in the title of the film. Would that ‘Love’ be much more than a reference to the romantic comedy genre present in Thor: Love and Thunder? Who is Love?

After having seen the blockbuster, we can finally answer this question. Although the little girl does not have a central role in the plot, she has more minutes on screen than we expected. At the beginning of the film, we see Love in the arms of Gorr (Bale), her father.

The little girl dies in the desert despite her father’s prayers and becomes the reason why he decides to end all the deities that did not save her. We meet her again at the end of the film, when Gorr, after reaching a cosmic location called Eternity, he makes a wish for his daughter to come back to life and pleads with Thor to take care of her. The protagonist, who has just lost Jane after her final sacrifice, agrees.

In the last minutes of the film, we see the Asgardian acting as a father to the little girl (although she calls him “Uncle Thor”): he makes her breakfast, they argue amusingly and he even lends Stormbreaker to help him on his space journeys. The narrator explains that she is “the girl born from Eternity with the power of a god” and refers to the duo as “Love and Thunder”.

India Rose, 10 years old, shows in those few minutes of footage with her father her talent for acting and, especially, for comedy. Will we still see her in the MCU? Chris Hemsworth has assured in his interview with the journalist Kevin McCarthy that this appearance does not mean that their children are now going to become child stars: “It was just a special experience that we shared, I loved it. And they had a great time.”

Of course, the end of the film could very well connect with more adventures of Love and Thunder. In addition, the film itself tells us that Thor will return to the MCU, and could well do so with his new battle partner. We are looking forward to it.

