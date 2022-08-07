“I’m going calmly because I gave them a title”

On his departure to the Netherlands to sign up with his new club, Ajax, Jorge Sanchez He assured that he is leaving America calm for having left a title in the showcases.

“There were very complicated moments, but that’s the beauty of football. I’m calm because I also gave them a title and thank God I spent unforgettable moments there, good bad ones, but that’s the important thing about a player who, above all things, knows how to overcome and I’ll keep that, but more than anything, I’m grateful to him America”, declared the right back moments before boarding his flight.

Likewise, Sánchez considers that he has done things well in Mexican soccer, which has allowed him to emigrate to European soccer, and clarified that he made this decision thinking about his future and to ensure his place in the Qatar World Cup 2022 with the Mexican National Team.

“Going to Europe is not easy at all, I have done things well, I am getting into it, I am at Full, thinking about my future and the Selection. I am grateful to America because they have always supported me and that is an important part that gives the player peace of mind”, he commented.

“This is how things are, I did not expect it, I am grateful to God, with the work I have been doing and I am going to enjoy it, to give my best effort,” he added.

Jorge Sánchez arrived yesterday afternoon at the Mexico City International Airport accompanied by his family, who went to see him off and wish him luck in his new stage as a professional.

The ex of the Eagles will appear with the Ajax tomorrow to undergo Rigor’s medical and physical tests. After that, he will sign his contract, which will be valid until 2027.

