I bought EVERY item from Kim Kardashian’s Skims, so you don’t have to – one dress was MUCH more see-through than I expected

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS has created every influencer’s wish list, bringing an assortment of pieces that can double as sleepwear and nightlife wear.

Content creator and Skims fan Lauren Giraldo posted a booty of Skims clothing, showing off some purchases from the brand she wanted to try.

Giraldo spent $ 1,000 in total on his purchases.

She bought a dress – the Fits Everybody slip dress – that didn’t leave much to the imagination.

He picked it up in an extra small in the color “Sienna” for $ 62.

“It looks really tiny, but I have the impression that when I wear it it will stretch,” said a hopeful Giraldo.

She felt as if the “Sienna” color matched her skin tone perfectly.

While trying on the dress, she had to probe her chest because it was incredibly transparent.

“It was not a good idea for me to wear black underwear with this. It is much more transparent than I expected. It is literally so transparent. And I didn’t expect it to be that long ”.

Singing the praises of the bodycon dress, she continued: “That’s it. I don’t want to take it off. I highly recommend taking it “.

Although he was enthusiastic about the dress, he noted that it would not wear it out, as it basically leaves you with a “naked” look.

Due to the stretchy material, Giraldo also stated that going down half a size wouldn’t hurt.

The fashion enthusiast also bought the Sleep Henley dress for $ 58 in an extra small in the color “Camel”.

Before trying it on she said: “This dress looks really nice. I’m not going to lie, it looks like the length is perfect and I love choosing this color because it feels like a very bare skin color moment.

“And I feel it’s going to be one of those things you put on your body and it almost feels like it’s barely there. So my hopes for this are high ”.

After trying on the dress, Giraldo was extremely impressed.

She felt “sexy” but at the same time “comfortable”.

He praised the material, saying it was welcoming. He also loved the way his arms fit.

Next on her sleepwear list, she purchased the long silk night briefs for $ 178 in the “Soot” color in an extra small size.

Giraldo was extremely excited to try on the dress, stating that it looked “gorgeous”.

The dress, originally designed for sleeping, was so cute for the content creator that he felt it could be worn rather than just worn to snuggle up in bed.

It had delicate straps, a key feature that Giraldo loved, and for her too it was light and weightless.

After trying it, he said: “That’s it. I feel rich. I feel so rich in this dress ”.

She felt it was the epitome of Skims, giving the ultimate luxurious vibes.

Girlado also purchased the Cozy Knit Halter Neck Bra in Extra Extra Small / Extra Small for $ 48. She got it in the “Rose Clay” color.

While not a fan of joggers, she also bought a matching Cozy Knit Jogger for $ 88 in an extra small size. She also bought them in the color “Rose Clay”.

Speaking on the set, Giraldo said the material is the “softest” and “most welcoming” thing, stating that it looks like a soft blanket.

She didn’t care how the pants fit, but in the end she wasn’t a real fan of the top.