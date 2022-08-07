“I am convinced that it will not last”

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck they are experiencing a very important flashback, so important that they are finally married. They are currently on their honeymoon and while having fun a shadow of Jen’s past has burst into her life. We’re talking about the ex-husband, let’s see what she said.

Back from the past

Ojani Noa he was JLo’s husband for a year, to be exact from 1997 to 1998. At that time she was already famous as an actress and he was a chef in a well-known Cuban restaurant. Theirs was a very passionate but relatively short love, so many probably don’t even know who this man could be.

And yet, like a bolt from the blue, her first husband reappears in the life of the Latin singer. Interviewed by Daily Mail to comment on Jennifer’s relationship, the man is convinced that between the two will never work and has explained why.

“If she hadn’t become famous we would still be togethermany have hindered our relationship. […] I wish her and Ben the best, but I’m not convinced it will last. Jen loves being in love, but she’s been engaged six times. B.en is husband number four, I was number one and he told me I was the love of his life.

I think he will marry at least seven or eight times, he is a person who is always projected forward in his professional and private life. For many years after our story, I felt burned, hurt. I think if she hadn’t been around all those people we would probably still be together “ said Ojani Noa, evidently still burned.