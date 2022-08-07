How to find new apps in the Google Play Store

AppBrain is a free application with which you can find all the new apps and games that arrive on Google Play every week.

Every week they land on the Google Play Store a wide variety of new applicationsamong which I select the best and I collect them in a post that I publish every weekend.

Well, today I’m here to reveal one of my best kept secrets, since I’m going to reveal how do i find new apps in the play store every week.

With AppBrain you can find all the new and free apps that arrive in the Play Store every week

Google’s app store is full of interesting tools and one of them is precisely the one I use to find all the new apps that hit the Google Play every week.

This is AppBrain, a free app It has already been downloaded more than 5,000,000 times and that has a score of 3.5 out of 5 in the Play Store.

AppBrain is a really simple tool to use, since for find new and free apps in the Play Store with it You just have to follow a few simple steps:

Open AppBrain on your Android mobile

By default the app already opens in the section Browse apps

Click on the button SORT and select the option Latest apps (last applications) for the app to show you the applications uploaded to Google Play that same day or those of that same week

and select the option (last applications) for the app to show you the applications uploaded to Google Play that same day or those of that same week Finally, click on the button filter and choose the category Free (free) to only show you the free apps

Once this is done, AppBrain will show you a list with all the free applications that have reached the Play Store over the last week and if you click on each of them you will see a file that includes a description of it, its publication date in the Google store and the times it has been downloaded.

In addition, from the tab of each application you will also be able to install any of them on your Android mobile, since simply pressing the button Install This application will redirect you to the installation menu of said app in the Google Play Store.

But that’s not all, because AppBrain also recommends applications based on those you already have installed on your mobile device. So for access your recommended apps You just have to perform a few simple actions:

Open AppBrain on your Android smartphone

Click on the three horizontal stripes icon that appears at the top left of the app

Click on the option recommended apps

AppBrain is a completely free app, with ads, but without in-app purchases that you can download from the direct link to the Play Store that we leave you under these lines.

Download free AppBrain App Market