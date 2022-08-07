How the day and night cycle works in Minecraft: how long is a day

The world of Minecraft may be very different from ours, but that does not mean that it does not have rules to abide by. And it is important to know how the cubic worlds of the game work to get the most out of it.

One of the most interesting aspects of Minecraft are the cycles of night and day. While the sunlight lasts you can dedicate yourself to collecting materials, building, finding food and configuring your world with ease.

The problem is that the night is much more dangerous. Not only because of the monsters (Creepers, Zombies, Skeletons…), but also because of the lack of resources and food to survive.

You don’t want that to happen to you, do you? To avoid this, it is important to know how Minecraft’s time cycles work. Or, what is the same, to know how long is a day in Mojang’s title.

In this report you will discover how many parts has a day in minecraft, the duration of each and the characteristics of each time slot. There is much to analyze, although it may not seem like it.

Without further ado, let’s talk about the day and night cycles in Minecraft. And what is more important: How long is a day in Minecraft? Let’s find out…

Duration of a full Minecraft day

The first thing you should know is that the real time cycles do not correspond to those of Minecraft. It is logical, but it is important to be clear from the beginning.

Regardless of the biome we play in, Minecraft worlds go through four cycles: day, night, sunset and sunrise. Each strip has its specific duration.

While during the day you will hardly be attacked by enemies, at night you will have to protect yourself from fearsome threats. Make sure you are sheltered and have enough resources to survive the long night.

Unless you have a clock (a really useful item), the only way to tell what time it is in Minecraft is look at the light and position of the sun in the sky.

Below you will discover the duration and main characteristics of each Minecraft time slot:

Day

It is the longest and most recognizable time slot in Minecraft. It has a total duration of 10 minutes. (half the length of a newspaper in the title), and is easily recognizable by sunlight and blue sky.

Although it affects each biome almost equally, sometimes the color of blue will be different (from turquoise blue to a more intense blue). Light level 15 predominates.

It is the best opportunity to irrigate crops, collect resources and plan your strategy. Also, enemies will be inactive by sunlight. Zombies and skeletons will disintegrate.

sunset and sunrise

They are the two intermediate bands between day and night. Each of them has a duration of 1 minute and a half. In the case of sunset, it occurs between day and night, while sunrise occurs between night and day.

The main characteristics of the sunset These are: you can sleep, crops don’t grow, hostile creatures can spawn, and items in ovens won’t cook.

As for the sunrisestands out for the neutrality of spiders, the disintegration of zombies and skeletons, the reddish color of the Sun and the possibility of sleeping.

Night

It is the most dangerous strip in all of Minecraft. The night has a total duration of 7 minutes, and it is the moment in which the great threats come to the surface. We recommend you not to wander around without protection.

With a light level 4, the night is characterized by the huge Moon and the stars that surround it in the dark blue sky. The good news is that the crops continue to grow.

The bad news is that the Creepers, Endermen, Spiders or Skeletons will be more frequent never. Make sure you collect enough materials during the day for what may happen.

Duration of a day in Minecraft and schedules

If we join the duration of each time slot, we conclude that a day of minecraft lasts 20 minutes in real life. We have already seen that the day is the longest cycle in the game (10 minutes), while the night lasts only 7 minutes.

We have also seen that sunset and sunrise last approximately 1 minute and a half. The real-time equivalence is three game days per hour.

Next we reveal the actual schedules and their achievement in the world of Minecraft:

0:00: Sunrise

0:23: Tomorrow

5:00: Noon

9:41: Sunset

10:28: Sleep function is unlocked

10:52: Dark

11:32: The night begins

15:00: Midnight

18:47: Light on the horizon

19:06: Sunset begins

19:30: Moonrise

In case you are wondering how to create a clock (which will tell you what time it is), you need redstone dust and gold bars. And, of course, a creation table.

The recipe for making a watch is this: put Redstone dust in the center, and surround it with gold bars.

This is all you need to know about the duration of a day and each strip in minecraft. Remember that the cycles do not correspond to real life, so try not to get too immersed in the fascinating worlds of Minecraft.

Did you know the Minecraft day and night cycles? Do you have any related anecdote? There is no doubt that Minecraft is a fascinating game, in which surprises and new aspects continue to be discovered day by day.