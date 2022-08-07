How old was Vin Diesel in the first Fast and Furious movie?

Though Vin Diesel shone in different movies, such as Guardians of the Galaxy of Marvel Cinematic Universe; we cannot deny that his greatest success is Fast and Furious. A franchise that soon conquered the entire world and has been present in the cinema for many years.

The first film in this saga came out in 2001. 21 years have passed since then, but Toretto continues to do his thing with his family and does not stop fighting iconic villains. Although the production gave him moments of pure happiness, the actor is ready to say goodbye to that story.

This age was Vin Diesel in the first Fast and Furious

In 2001, the public was first introduced to the story of Fast and Furious. The first installment took us into a universe of action, which focused on illegal car racing in Los Angeles. In this way, he introduced us to a group of riders led by Dominic Toretto.

Vin Diesel as Toretto in the first installment of Fast and Furious.

Behind this famous character is Vin Diesel, who has brought him to life for eight feature films (since he was not part of the sequel). In various productions, he was accompanied by Brian O’Conner, a character played by Paul Walker. An undercover cop who ends up becoming his great friend, both on the big screen and behind the scenes.

As the film was released on June 22, 2001, the lead I was 34 years old at the time. Recall that the actor was born on July 18, 1967, therefore, he had not yet had a birthday. Currently, he is 55 years old and is still doing his action scenes like the first day.

Although the actor did not star in all the films, there is no doubt that he is the most important character in the franchise. The same thing happened with Paul Walkerwho after his tragic death was brought to life in Fast and furious 7. His friend wanted to honor the path they made together, both in real life and in the saga.

After launching so many installments and achieving great successes, Vin Diesel and the team is ready to say goodbye to the popular saga. Following the release of the ninth installment in 2021, they are working on the last two films. The first to come to light will be the tenth installment, which will be released on May 19, 2023. The final goodbye will come with fast and furious 11which can be seen in 2024. However, the franchise is already preparing different spin-offs.

