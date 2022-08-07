Hold your breath before you meet the Tom Cruise perfume that is all the rage

To choose a perfume we take into account different components of its notes, sometimes including the container in which we find the colony. And on other occasions we tend to get carried away by a celebrity. It is that the great stars use a specific fragrance and it is not that of success. In this case, we will tell you what is the aroma that Tom Cruise has on your skin, what brand it belongs to and how it is made, so that you run to buy it.

It is Eau d’Hadrien, by Goutal, a fragrance which is not exclusive to the masculine gender, since it is known as a fragrance unisex that will be suitable for both men and women. It is an elegant lemon cologne that gives the wearer versatility, freshness and the guarantee that it will smell good all day. And if you want to smell like a celebrity, you won’t have to hesitate to buy it.

