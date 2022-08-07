Hold your breath before you meet the Tom Cruise perfume that is all the rage

To choose a perfume we take into account different components of its notes, sometimes including the container in which we find the colony. And on other occasions we tend to get carried away by a celebrity. It is that the great stars use a specific fragrance and it is not that of success. In this case, we will tell you what is the aroma that Tom Cruise has on your skin, what brand it belongs to and how it is made, so that you run to buy it.

It is Eau d’Hadrien, by Goutal, a fragrance which is not exclusive to the masculine gender, since it is known as a fragrance unisex that will be suitable for both men and women. It is an elegant lemon cologne that gives the wearer versatility, freshness and the guarantee that it will smell good all day. And if you want to smell like a celebrity, you won’t have to hesitate to buy it.

According to experts, the notes of this fragrance they are citrus In addition to displaying voluptuous and captivating notes of lemon, this fragrance shows an energetic character with the help of grapefruit, while at the same time raising an air of strength and calm that could only be achieved through cypress in its formula. This description of her makes her a matchless cologne, for which she will arouse the sigh of anyone.

At the same time, the scent it exhibits Tom Cruise it encapsulates energy, adventure, sensuality, power, measure and a lot of temper. Furthermore, it is not only a fragrance that combines a citric DNA, since it also contains woods, thus becoming deep and vigorous compared to the rest of popular perfumes.

Photo: Pixabay

Consequently, specialists recommend that to smell like Tom Cruise, we will have to go to the fragrance of Goutal. Along these same lines, we have the advantage that it is not only ideal for summer, but also looks good in autumn and spring, although never in summer. Also, said fragrance It can be used on any given day full of work, but also during a weekend with friends and family.